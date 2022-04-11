The most desired award for a pitcher that is given during each season to the best arm of each league, American and National. The history behind this award is interesting, and only two players have won the award more than twice in a row.

The Cy Young Award is given to the two best pitchers in Major League Baseball since 1967, but before that year the award was given only to the best overall pitcher in the MLB. Few pitchers have had the joy of winning the Cy Young Award twice in a row.

The first Cy Young winner was Don Newcombe of the Brooklyn Dodgers with a record of 27 wins and only 7 losses and a 3.06 ERA. Newcombe also played in the Negro League with the Newark Eagles before joining Major League Baseball in 1949.

The Dodgers, Brooklyn or Los Angeles, are the most dominant team in the Cy Young Award as they have the most pitchers who were awarded the Cy Young title with a total of 12 awards, no other team is close to double digits.

Why is it called Cy Young Award?

The award is named after one of the greatest pitchers in the history of baseball in the United States, Denton True "Cy" Young. He played for the Cleveland Spiders, St. Louis Perfectos, Boston Americans, and Boston Rustlers.

Who is the player with the most Cy Young Awards?

Roger Clemens is the MLB player with a record seven Cy Young Awards (1986, 1987, 1991, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004). The other player with a large number of awards is Randy Johnson with 5 awards and third on the list are Steve Carlton and Greg Maddux with 4 each.

Only two active players, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw, are relatively close to Clemens' record with three Cy Young Awards each. Most of the other players on the list are either retired or way off Clemens' record.

Who has won the Cy Young Award in a row?

Sandy Koufax was the first to establish that record by winning two consecutive Cy Young Awards in 1965 and 1966. The second to win the award twice in a row was Jim Palmer (1975 and 1976), other players who did the same was Roger Clemens (first double 1986, 1987, second double 1997, 1998), Pedro Martinez ( 1999 and 2000), Lincecum (2008, 2009), Kershaw (2013, 2014), Scherzer (2016, 2017) and deGrom (2018, 2019).

Other players set literally unbreakable Cy Young Award records by winning the award three or more times in a row: Greg Maddux (1992, 1993, 1994, 1995) and Randy Johnson (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002).

List of Cy Young Award winners in the American League

Year Pitcher Team Record Saves ERA K's 1967 Jim Lonborg Boston Red Sox 22–9 0 3.16 246 1968 Denny McLain Detroit Tigers 31–6 0 1.96 280 1969 Mike Cuellar Baltimore Orioles 23–11 0 2.38 182 1969 Denny McLain Detroit Tigers 24–9 0 2.80 181 1970 Jim Perry Minnesota Twins 24–12 0 3.04 168 1971 Vida Blue Oakland Athletics 24–8 0 1.82 301 1972 Gaylord Perry Cleveland Indians 24–16 1 1.92 234 1973 Jim Palmer Baltimore Orioles 22–9 1 2.40 168 1974 Catfish Hunter Oakland Athletics 25–12 0 2.49 143 1975 Jim Palmer Baltimore Orioles 23–11 1 2.09 193 1976 Jim Palmer Baltimore Orioles 22–13 0 2.51 159 1977 Sparky Lyle New York Yankees 13–5 26 2.17 68 1978 Ron Guidry New York Yankees 25–3 0 1.74 248 1979 Mike Flanagan Baltimore Orioles 23–9 0 3.08 190 1980 Steve Stone Baltimore Orioles 25–7 0 3.23 149 1981 Rollie Fingers Milwaukee Brewers 6–3 28 1.04 61 1982 Pete Vuckovich Milwaukee Brewers 18–6 0 3.34 105 1983 LaMarr Hoyt Chicago White Sox 24–10 0 3.66 148 1984 Willie Hernández Detroit Tigers 9–3 32 1.92 112 1985 Bret Saberhagen Kansas City Royals 20–6 0 2.87 158 1986 Roger Clemens Boston Red Sox 24–4 0 2.48 238 1987 Roger Clemens Boston Red Sox 20–9 0 2.97 256 1988 Frank Viola Minnesota Twins 24–7 0 2.64 193 1989 Bret Saberhagen Kansas City Royals 23–6 0 2.16 193 1990 Bob Welch Oakland Athletics 27–6 0 2.95 127 1991 Roger Clemens Boston Red Sox 18–10 0 2.62 241 1992 Dennis Eckersley Oakland Athletics 7–1 51 1.91 93 1993 Jack McDowell Chicago White Sox 22–10 0 3.37 158 1994 David Cone Kansas City Royals 16–5 0 2.94 132 1995 Randy Johnson Seattle Mariners 18–2 0 2.48 294 1996 Pat Hentgen Toronto Blue Jays 20–10 0 3.22 177 1997 Roger Clemens Toronto Blue Jays 21–7 0 2.05 292 1998 Roger Clemens Toronto Blue Jays 20–6 0 2.65 271 1999 Pedro Martínez Boston Red Sox 23–4 0 2.07 313 2000 Pedro Martínez Boston Red Sox 18–6 0 1.74 284 2001 Roger Clemens New York Yankees 20–3 0 3.51 213 2002 Barry Zito Oakland Athletics 23–5 0 2.75 182 2003 Roy Halladay Toronto Blue Jays 22–7 0 3.25 204 2004 Johan Santana Minnesota Twins 20–6 0 2.61 265 2005 Bartolo Colón Los Angeles Angels 21–8 0 3.48 157 2006 Johan Santana Minnesota Twins 19–6 0 2.77 265 2007 CC Sabathia Cleveland Indians 19–7 0 3.21 209 2008 Cliff Lee Cleveland Indians 22–3 0 2.54 170 2009 Zack Greinke Kansas City Royals 16–8 0 2.16 242 2010 Félix Hernández Seattle Mariners 13–12 0 2.27 232 2011 Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers 24–5 0 2.40 250 2012 David Price Tampa Bay Rays 20–5 0 2.56 205 2013 Max Scherzer Detroit Tigers 21–3 0 2.90 240 2014 Corey Kluber Cleveland Indians 18–9 0 2.44 269 2015 Dallas Keuchel Houston Astros 20–8 0 2.48 216 2016 Rick Porcello Boston Red Sox 22–4 0 3.15 189 2017 Corey Kluber Cleveland Indians 18–4 0 2.25 265 2018 Blake Snell Tampa Bay Rays 21–5 0 1.89 221 2019 Justin Verlander Houston Astros 21–6 0 2.58 300 2020 Shane Bieber Cleveland Indians 8–1 0 1.63 122 2021 Robbie Ray Toronto Blue Jays 13–7 0 2.84 248 2022 ? ?

List of Cy Young Award winners in the National League