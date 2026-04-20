Dana Brown puts pressure on Joe Espada amid Astros’ pitching situation

Dana Brown is once again applying pressure on the Houston Astros, as he often does when demanding higher standards. This time, he is unhappy with the team’s high walk total and issued what amounts to a warning to manager Joe Espada, pushing for sharper execution from the pitching staff.

The comments were shared by Brian McTaggart on X: “Astros GM Dana Brown about the pitching staff on the team’s pregame show on Sports Talk 790: ‘Having over 100 walks at this time is just not acceptable. We’re better than that and we’ve got to lock in.’”

That final message is a clear call to action, not just for Espada but for the entire coaching staff to address the issue. It is not only about reducing walks, but also improving overall run prevention, as Houston currently sits near the bottom of the MLB in team ERA.

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Most walks in the MLB rankings

Brown’s frustration is understandable given the numbers. The Astros are currently leading all of MLB with 123 walks issued, a troubling mark even if the pitching staff has also shown strong strikeout ability. Alongside Houston, only three other teams have surpassed 100 walks: the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, and Chicago White Sox, all clubs that have traditionally struggled in recent seasons.

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Even more concerning for Houston is the overall pitching performance, with the team posting a 6.11 ERA, currently the worst in Major League Baseball. That combination of poor command and run prevention has put added urgency on internal adjustments.

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On the positive side, the Astros’ pitching staff has still been able to rack up 222 strikeouts, ranking second in the league behind the Cleveland Guardians and ahead of teams like the Angels and Padres. Still, Brown’s message makes it clear that strikeouts alone are not enough to offset the lack of control.