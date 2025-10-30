Dodgers’ Blake Snell makes sincere admission after ‘unlucky’ Game 5 World Series start in loss to Blue Jays

The atmosphere at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night was tense from the start. Blake Snell took the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, fully aware of the stakes in Game 5 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. But almost immediately, the game slipped away. Toronto’s first two hitters went deep, leaving the home crowd stunned and Snell fighting an uphill battle.

By the time the night was over, Los Angeles found itself one loss away from elimination — and Snell, despite lasting 6.2 innings, was left to explain one of his most frustrating outings of the postseason.

The left-hander surrendered five runs on six hits, walked four, and struck out seven. Though his line told a rough story, Snell believed the result didn’t fully reflect the quality of his stuff.

Did Blake Snell feel unlucky in Game 5?

After the loss, Snell admitted that luck — or a lack thereof — played a role in how things unraveled early. “I’m not one to make excuses or anything close to that. But yeah, it’s just pretty unlucky. Only so much you can do… and that’s baseball,” he told SportsNet LA.

Following Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s first-inning home run, Snell avoided his fastball for 22 straight pitches. He didn’t expand much on the reasoning but hinted at trusting his feel rather than overthinking his approach.

Dodgers now on the brink of elimination

Despite the rough start, Snell emphasized that he still felt physically sharp and mentally prepared for the challenge. “I felt good, I feel strong. I’ve been training to be ready for this and be strong. I felt good, I trust me. Yeah, it’s frustrating,” he added.

The Dodgers now turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Game 6, hoping the ace can extend their season. Yamamoto has been lights-out this postseason, and Los Angeles will need every bit of that dominance to keep their World Series defense alive Friday night in Toronto.

