Dodgers confirm batting order for World Series Game 1 vs Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have everything set for Game 1 of the World Series against the Blue Jays, and the batting order is the crucial element for starting strong and trying to score quickly against their equally hungry rivals. Shohei Ohtani will lead off the order.

Mookie Betts will bat second, while Freddie Freeman will fill the third spot in the batting order. This alignment is quite classic and consistent with how Dave Roberts has utilized them throughout the postseason, a pattern expected to continue against Toronto.

The Dodgers’ lineup will possess a considerably strong advantage against the Blue Jays in Game 1 because Toronto plans to start Trey Yesavage. Yesavage only recently turned professional, has just three career major league starts, and carries a 4.20 ERA in the postseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dodgers’ starting lineup

Interestingly, Ohtani does not have the best batting average among his teammates this 2025 postseason; that title belongs to Kiké Hernández, who currently boasts a .306 average and a .375 OBP, contributing 11 hits in 36 at-bats, four doubles, and four RBIs.

The second-best average belongs to Mookie Betts at .293 with 12 hits in 41 at-bats. Meanwhile, Ohtani, in his first postseason with the Dodgers, holds a .220 average but has crushed five home runs, hitting more moonshots than any of his teammates.

Advertisement

No. Player Pos. 17 Shohei Ohtani DH 50 Mookie Betts SS 5 Freddie Freeman 1B 16 Will Smith C 37 Teoscar Hernández RF 13 Max Muncy 3B 8 Kiké Hernández LF 25 Tommy Edman 2B 44 Andy Pages CF

Advertisement

Starting pitcher

Snell’s most recent outing against the Blue Jays was in September, a game that officially resulted in a victory for him as a Dodgers pitcher. Overall, he holds a 5-4 record against Toronto, but the majority of that record was compiled during his time pitching for other teams, including the Rays, Padres, and Giants.

Advertisement