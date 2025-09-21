Dodgers HC Dave Roberts offers promising update on Roki Sasaki’s return to the roster

If there was one player who generated significant buzz within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this year, it was Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki. Known for his blazing fastball that approaches speeds of 100 mph, Sasaki was pegged for a stellar season, but an unexpected injury altered those plans.

At the start of the regular season, Sasaki struggled with confidence. A memorable image of him in tears following a challenging performance early on symbolized his rocky start. However, after missing numerous matchups and focusing on rehabilitation, Sasaki might soon be back in action.

In a media briefing ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants, head coach Dave Roberts delivered some promising updates about Sasaki. Depending on his performance during the upcoming rehab assignment with the Oklahoma City Dodgers (OKC), he could rejoin the main roster for the closing games of the regular season.

Recent performances with the OKC have been promising, showcasing Sasaki’s outstanding capabilities. This resurgence is building his confidence and inching him closer to delivering the high-level play that was expected from him when he transitioned from the Japanese baseball league.

Sasaki’s performance in limited action

During his stint with the Dodgers, spanning just eight games, Sasaki’s statistics reflected his struggles. While his record with the OKC includes 18 strikeouts and a 1.68 WHIP, his impressive numbers from Japan haven’t seamlessly translated to Major League Baseball. His ERA is currently at 4.72, alongside 24 strikeouts.

Sasaki has allowed 29 hits, 18 runs, 6 home runs, and 22 walks, raising concerns about his adaptation to MLB standards. Arriving from Japan and debuting shortly after set high expectations; however, Sasaki has yet to fully meet those expectations.

In his current form, dependent on further performances with the OKC, Roki Sasaki could still become an integral piece in an organization eyeing to defend its 2025 title. His potential for improvement remains promising as he continues to adjust to the demands of MLB.

