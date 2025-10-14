Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provides insight on the double play involving Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the media on Monday night following his team’s victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. During the game, a surprising play unfolded, and Roberts shared his thoughts on the moment that caught everyone’s attention.

“It happened fast; I didn’t know he didn’t catch it. Teo knows the rule. I think he had a little bit of a brain lapse there. He didn’t catch it and went back, that was the mistake,” Roberts commented on the play involving Teoscar Hernandez, who failed to advance to base during the pivotal episode.

At that juncture, the team was in a strong position and could have capitalized on the opportunity, but a brilliant defensive play by the Brewers resulted in a double play. Hernandez, caught in the moment, failed to react appropriately.

Despite the mishap with Hernandez, the Dodgers secured the win and lead the NLCS. With their current form, the team remains confident and should continue their performance to smoothly advance in the series.

Roberts addresses the umpire’s call on that play

For further context, Hernandez saw that one of his teammates hit a deep fly ball to center field that appeared to be a home run. However, the ball struck the wall, and before it touched the ground, a Brewers player made a remarkable attempt to catch it, which led to an out.

Regarding the situation, Roberts expressed agreement with the umpire’s decision, noting that the ball didn’t hit the ground and didn’t stray far from where the Brewers player was positioned.

Snell’s key play secures Dodgers’ victory

Another highlight of the game was Blake Snell’s impressive performance against the Brewers. With a decisive final pitch against Brice Turang, as Milwaukee’s manager Pat Murphy later elaborated to the media, Snell solidified his role in the starting lineup.

With the Dodgers looking ahead at the remainder of the postseason against a formidable opponent like the Brewers, a team eager to reach the World Series for the first time since 1982, they aim to maintain their momentum.

