Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provides insight on the double play involving Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts issued a statement regarding the pivotal double play involving Teoscar Hernandez during Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

By Santiago Tovar

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks across the field.
© John Fisher/Getty ImagesManager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks across the field.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed the media on Monday night following his team’s victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. During the game, a surprising play unfolded, and Roberts shared his thoughts on the moment that caught everyone’s attention.

“It happened fast; I didn’t know he didn’t catch it. Teo knows the rule. I think he had a little bit of a brain lapse there. He didn’t catch it and went back, that was the mistake,” Roberts commented on the play involving Teoscar Hernandez, who failed to advance to base during the pivotal episode.

At that juncture, the team was in a strong position and could have capitalized on the opportunity, but a brilliant defensive play by the Brewers resulted in a double play. Hernandez, caught in the moment, failed to react appropriately.

Advertisement

Despite the mishap with Hernandez, the Dodgers secured the win and lead the NLCS. With their current form, the team remains confident and should continue their performance to smoothly advance in the series.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Roberts addresses the umpire’s call on that play

For further context, Hernandez saw that one of his teammates hit a deep fly ball to center field that appeared to be a home run. However, the ball struck the wall, and before it touched the ground, a Brewers player made a remarkable attempt to catch it, which led to an out.

Shohei Ohtani’s role in Dodgers’ NLCS remains a mystery after Dave Roberts’ refusal to reveal details

see also

Shohei Ohtani’s role in Dodgers’ NLCS remains a mystery after Dave Roberts’ refusal to reveal details

Regarding the situation, Roberts expressed agreement with the umpire’s decision, noting that the ball didn’t hit the ground and didn’t stray far from where the Brewers player was positioned.

Advertisement

Snell’s key play secures Dodgers’ victory

Another highlight of the game was Blake Snell’s impressive performance against the Brewers. With a decisive final pitch against Brice Turang, as Milwaukee’s manager Pat Murphy later elaborated to the media, Snell solidified his role in the starting lineup.

With the Dodgers looking ahead at the remainder of the postseason against a formidable opponent like the Brewers, a team eager to reach the World Series for the first time since 1982, they aim to maintain their momentum.

Advertisement

Survey

Can the Dodgers sustain their performance and win Game 2 in the series?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Gervonta Davis faces tough warning from Jake Paul ex-rival on ‘different’ power ahead of November fight
Boxing

Gervonta Davis faces tough warning from Jake Paul ex-rival on ‘different’ power ahead of November fight

Raiola drops candid comment on Rhule’s potential departure from Nebraska to Penn State
College Football

Raiola drops candid comment on Rhule’s potential departure from Nebraska to Penn State

Where to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina live in the USA: International Friendly game

Where to watch Canada vs Colombia live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Canada vs Colombia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Better Collective Logo