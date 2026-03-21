Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts weighs decision involving Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland

Manager Dave Roberts faces one final roster conundrum in the middle infield as Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland battle for the starting job at second base in the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both left-handed bats are locked in a high-stakes spring race to fill the void left by Tommy Edman.

According to Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett, Roberts has largely solidified his pitching staff while keeping his options open regarding the platoon advantage in the infield. The manager has officially mapped out the first turn of the rotation, prioritizing rest and high-leverage matchups for his star arms.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to take the mound as the Opening Day starter, while two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is confirmed to make his first regular-season start in the third game of the series.

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Hyeseong Kim #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in a fielding drill.

With the starting second base job remaining the only unresolved variable, the Dodgers’ six-man rotation is projected as follows:

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Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Opening Day) Tyler Glasnow Shohei Ohtani Emmet Sheehan Roki Sasaki Justin Wrobleski.

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Kim vs. Freeland: The Battle for second base

With utility specialist Tommy Edman set to begin the season on the injured list, Roberts must decide between Kim’s elite contact and Freeland’s advanced plate discipline.

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Here is how the two candidates have performed throughout the spring training slate:

Kim stormed out of the gate with a scorching .462 average but has cooled off slightly following his return from a high-intensity World Baseball Classic run with South Korea.

Conversely, Freeland has drawn rave reviews for his “professional” at-bats and double-digit walk total, despite his traditional batting average trailing Kim’s mark.

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Defensively, Kim provides elite speed and the pedigree of a multi-year Gold Glover in the KBO, offering a steady hand at second base. Freeland, however, offers the defensive versatility across the dirt that Roberts historically covets for his “super-utility” roles, showing plus-range at second, short, and third.

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Projected Dodgers Lineup: Opening Day vs. Arizona

As the Dodgers prepare to face the Diamondbacks next Thursday, the lineup features a mix of perennial All-Stars and high-upside youngsters looking to secure their place in the order. Here is how the “Blue Heaven” squad is expected to take the field for the 2026 opener:

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This is the projected lineup for the Dodgers:

Shohei Ohtani DH Mookie Betts SS Kyle Tucker RF Freddie Freeman 1B Max Muncy 3B Teoscar Hernández LF Andy Pages CF Hyeseong Kim 2B

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