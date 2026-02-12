Trending topics:
Kiké Hernandez gives Dodgers definitive message on his future with social media post

Utility player Kiké Hernandez has defined his future and has made the Los Angeles Dodgers aware of his decision on social media.

By Bruno Milano

Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesEnrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Three in a row has a nice ring to it!” That was how utilty player Kiké Hernandez announced that he has re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2026 MLB season. One of the largest sagas in free agency has been settled now.

Hernandez is a key part of the Dodgers and he is back. After leaving the team, the Dodgers taded for him in 2023 to get him back, and after that, they’ve won two straight World Series titles and have re-signed Hernandez three times as well.

This is a developing story…

Tweet placeholder
