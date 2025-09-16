Dodgers’ star Max Muncy gets real about team’s performance as postseason approaches

Max Muncy remains one of the standout players for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they strive to defend their title in the current regular season. With a postseason spot nearly secured, the Dodgers have faced an inconsistent season marked by various setbacks, including a recent defeat against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite the Phillies clinching the NL East title with their victory over the Dodgers, Muncy addressed the media, offering insights into the team’s performance with an eye on the playoffs. “Personally, I don’t think this is going to happen to us. We’ve played against other teams that had an excellent regular season, but found a different reality in the postseason,” Muncy remarked, highlighting the challenges the team has encountered in their recent games.

Both media and fans are eagerly anticipating an improved showing from the Dodgers in forthcoming challenges. The team needs to address several issues ahead of the postseason, particularly their diminishing batting power in the crucial late innings of recent losses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Muncy’s return from a month-long injury absence, the Dodgers are hopeful for a boost in their power hitting as the regular season winds down. With only a few games remaining, head coach Dave Roberts and the team must assess their weaknesses and make necessary adjustments.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Roberts addresses Dodgers’ difficulties

In matchups of this nature, head coaches have the chance to rectify their game strategies. The Phillies game exposed some glaring issues for the Dodgers, especially in the latter stages, suggesting that Roberts might focus on enhancing their offensive capabilities.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers’ HC Dave Roberts unveils pitching strategy for Shohei Ohtani as postseason approaches

“I think offensively, Mookie [Betts] and [Michael] Pages came through with huge hits, and Alex Call performed superbly at bat. They put us in a good position, but those guys deserve credit,“ Roberts stated in reference to Monday night’s performance against the Phillies.

Advertisement

Roberts added, “I still have confidence in the players we have; the others are rested and ready to go, and those are the guys I want, as they always come through.” His comments have sparked anticipation among the fan base for a revitalized performance from players who have recently underperformed in the regular season.

SurveyCan the Dodgers elevate their performance in the postseason? Can the Dodgers elevate their performance in the postseason? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement