Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani boldly explains if there is any secret to his versatility

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ star, Shohei Ohtani, played a crucial role in their Game 1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, not for his prowess at the plate, but for his exceptional performance on the mound. His contribution was instrumental in the Dodgers’ quest to overcome one of the most formidable teams of the regular season in this challenging series.

After the matchup, Ohtani was queried by the media about his dual-threat abilities and how they have benefitted both him and the franchise throughout this demanding season. He responded with confidence, tactfully sidestepping any indication of a preference for one aspect of his game over the other.

“The reason why I’m a two-way player is because that’s who I am and it’s what I can do,” Ohtani told reporters. “Also, at the same time, it’s what the team wants; that’s the reason why I’m doing this.”

While Ohtani’s pitching was stellar against the Phillies, his performance at the plate saw a dip, as he drew only one walk in four plate appearances, remaining hitless. The Dodgers will also need Ohtani’s offensive contributions if they are to prevail against the Phillies in this series, as they aim to defend their title.

Ohtani’s numbers during his first postseason start

As Ohtani was slated to start against the Phillies, Dodgers’ head coach Dave Roberts recognized the immense potential that Ohtani brings as a pitcher. That’s why he made a significant statement by starting him in this first game of the National League Divisional Series.

In six innings of work, Ohtani allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters. These impressive numbers showcased his ability to stifle the Phillies, reinforcing the skill he has exhibited on the mound throughout the season.

Ohtani’s preparation ahead of Game 1 vs Phillies

In addition to discussing his versatility, Ohtani was asked about his preparation for the critical game against the Phillies in the NLDS. “Prior to the game, I focused on preparation, analyzing data. I felt some nerves as I envisioned myself out there, but once I was on the mound and on the field, that vanished, allowing me to concentrate fully,” Ohtani remarked.

