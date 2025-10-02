Shohei Ohtani gets important message of support from Dodgers President ahead of NLDS pitching debut vs Phillies

After a thrilling NL Wild Card Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to lean on one of their most dynamic players. Shohei Ohtani will make his postseason pitching debut in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, manager Dave Roberts confirmed following the Dodgers’ 8-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

In his eighth major league season, Ohtani is poised to make history. He will be the first player in MLB history to start a postseason game as a pitcher and also appear as a non-pitcher in the same playoff run. His dual-threat capabilities give the Dodgers a unique edge as they look to advance in the postseason.

“I know that Sho will revel being in that environment and pitching in Game 1,” said Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, according to MLB.com. “I think we have a really talented rotation. I think it’s going to be a strength for us if we go forward.”

Can Ohtani sustain workload after recent surgery and limited starts?

Ohtani returned to the mound in June following his second major elbow surgery, finishing the regular season 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA across 14 starts. He struck out 62 batters while walking only nine, demonstrating both efficiency and effectiveness.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Just a normal starting pitcher now. Kind of eased him along,” Friedman said, highlighting Ohtani’s readiness. “He’s capable of handling a regular workload as a starter.”

Dodgers confident heading into NLDS

The Dodgers’ rotation played a pivotal role in their two-game sweep of the Wild Card Series. Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto each pitched into the seventh inning, setting the tone for a postseason run. With Ohtani taking the mound in Game 1, and Tyler Glasnow rested and available for Game 2, the Dodgers appear well-positioned to challenge the Phillies’ lineup.

“It’s going to be a fun environment,” Roberts said. “I think we match up really well with those guys. They’re going to run a bunch of left-handers at us. Talented, all throughout the lineup. They got Trea [Turner] back. It’s going to be a fun series.”

The reigning World Series champions now turn their focus to the Division Series, where Ohtani’s unique skill set may prove decisive in a tightly contested matchup.