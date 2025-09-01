Dodgers’ Will Smith reflects on rare milestone achievement in victory over Diamondbacks

Will Smith, reminiscent of his actor namesake saving the day in blockbuster films, emerged as the hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Following two losses in the series, Smith crushed a walk-off home run to clinch the game for the Dodgers with a score of 5-4.

With this pivotal hit, Smith etched his name into the MLB record books. He became the second player in Major League Baseball history to notch four walk-off home runs, placing him just two shy of the all-time leader, Jason Giambi, on this rare list.

As the Dodgers battled a 4-4 tie in the ninth inning during the series finale against the Diamondbacks, Smith’s resilience shone through. His clutch walk-off home run not only highlighted his ability to overcome challenges on the field but also propelled the Dodgers forward as they fend off the surging Padres for the top spot in the NL West standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After sealing the victory over Arizona, Smith reflected on his achievement and addressed the media. “It’s pretty cool; just always be ready to go and not check out of a game early,” Smith shared with reporters, highlighting the significance of this rare milestone in his MLB career.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Smith’s reflections on performance

Professional athletes are no strangers to challenges, a fact epitomized by Smith’s recent struggles. However, his pivotal home run against the Diamondbacks exemplified the unpredictability of sports, showcasing that every moment holds the potential for heroics. Smith’s performance underscores the cliché that in sports, nothing is set in stone.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers’ HC Dave Roberts provides encouraging injury updates on Max Muncy and two other key players

Despite the ups and downs, Smith openly discussed his determination to rectify past mistakes and continue contributing significantly to the Dodgers’ pursuit of first place in the NL West standings against the San Diego Padres.

Advertisement

“I’m constantly working through things. That’s just part of the process,” Smith remarked to the media. His resilience and commitment offer head coach Dave Roberts a reason to be optimistic about Smith’s impact in the challenges that lie ahead.

Roberts’ insights on Will Smith

Following his game-winning heroics, head coach Dave Roberts praised Smith’s walk-off home run in the 9th inning. “It was a huge swing. I always say the game honors you. Will has been going through it, but he’s been working his tail off and today he reaped some benefit,” Roberts stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Dodgers eyeing a challenging September, they find themselves in a head-to-head showdown with the Padres for a direct postseason berth. The upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates presents a critical juncture, one that could lead them towards triumph or test their resolve.

SurveyCan the Dodgers secure the first place in the NL West standings? Can the Dodgers secure the first place in the NL West standings? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE