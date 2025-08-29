Former White Sox, Orioles DH reportedly signs Triple-A deal with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Blue Jays

Eloy Jiménez, a former White Sox and Orioles player whose last team was Baltimore where he served as a DH, has reportedly signed a minor league contract with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Toronto Blue Jays to see if he can make it back to the majors.

“According to my sources, Eloy Jiménez has signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays,” Mike Rodriguez reported on X. “Eloy is in good health and ready to play; he is only waiting to obtain his work visa.”

It should be remembered that at the beginning of the 2025 MLB season, Jiménez was without a team, like many other players. He was reportedly in his home country waiting for permission to travel. Last season, he contributed a total of 6 home runs in the 98 games he played between the White Sox and Orioles.

How Could Jiménez Help the Blue Jays?

It’s important to note that he must first earn a spot to be called up to the majors. If he succeeds, he would be an experienced player. While he may not have had a good season last year, his career batting average is .269, which would be a plus for the Blue Jays as they look to secure the division title against the Yankees or another team.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would get another experienced teammate who has played in five playoff games with the White Sox and could help the younger players on the team with advice. Furthermore, he would cost the Blue Jays relatively nothing.

Could Jiménez Take Springer’s Job?

It’s unlikely to happen, given that George Springer is well-established as the team’s DH with a .303 batting average. However, Jiménez would be a solid alternative to give the Blue Jays’ DH some rest. So far this season, Springer has 24 home runs, more than any other Toronto player, and is second in runs with 81, just two fewer than Vladimir Guerrero Jr.