Super Bowl LX pregame artists: Who will take the stage before kickoff?

Super Bowl LX isn’t just about the Seahawks and Patriots facing off — the pregame show promises its own star-studded spectacle. Fans are already buzzing about which artists will kick off the festivities and set the tone for one of the NFL’s biggest days.

Pregame performances have evolved into high-profile mini-concerts, blending music, choreography and live energy for a global audience. The lineup often includes a mix of established stars and surprise guests, turning the minutes before kickoff into a cultural event in their own right.

As anticipation builds, social media is alive with speculation and predictions. Every potential performance is dissected, from song choices to collaborations, creating conversation that rivals even the game itself and ensuring that the pregame show is watched with nearly as much excitement as the kickoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Bowl LX pregame artists performing ahead of the game

The Super Bowl LX pregame show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara featured a dynamic lineup of artists who entertained fans before the Seahawks and Patriots kicked off. Green Day led the pregame festivities with their signature punk‑rock energy, while pop and cultural performances added variety and spectacle.

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool of Green Day in 2024 (Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Alongside the rock band, Charlie Puth performed the national anthem, Brandi Carlile delivered a stirring rendition of “America the Beautiful”, and Coco Jones sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Each act blended music, emotion and inclusivity, creating a pregame show that engaged fans both in the stadium and worldwide.

Advertisement

The combined performances highlighted the evolution of Super Bowl pregame entertainment, turning what was once a brief lead-in to kickoff into a memorable musical event. Fans and social media quickly shared clips and reactions, ensuring the pregame moments became a cultural talking point ahead of the big game.