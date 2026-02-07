NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor sends confident message to fans as optimism builds for new season

Francisco Lindor arrived in Port St. Lucie on Friday with his trademark energy, and the message to New York Mets fans was clear: expectations are high, and confidence is flowing as Spring Training gets underway.

With the Mets coming off an eventful offseason, Lindor wasted little time setting the tone. In a video shared by the team’s official X account, the All-Star shortstop expressed excitement about the upcoming season, emphasizing the roster improvements and the belief inside the clubhouse.

The optimism comes as the Mets integrate several new faces, including Freddy Peralta, who headlines a revamped pitching staff. Early workouts have already generated buzz, with newly acquired right-hander Tobias Myers praising Peralta’s leadership, mentorship, and even his cooking during bullpen sessions.

Lindor sets the tone in Port St. Lucie

Lindor spoke directly to the fanbase from the Mets’ Spring Training complex in Florida. “Hey, what’s going on, guys? It’s Francisco Lindor, I’m out here in Port St. Lucie, looking forward to this year,” Lindor said.

He added, “We have a lot of new faces that are going to be great guys, great additions for the team, and I’m looking forward to seeing all you guys. I miss you all, and it’s going to be a fantastic year. Let’s go Mets.”

Pitching additions fuel early optimism

Beyond Lindor’s enthusiasm, the early arrival of pitchers has helped shape positive expectations. Kodai Senga reported clean-shaven and smiling, joining prospects Jonah Tong and Nolan McLean as the Mets begin assembling what they hope will be a deeper, more reliable rotation.

While much remains to be decided once games begin, Lindor’s confident message offered a glimpse into the mindset inside the clubhouse — one that believes the pieces are in place for a strong year ahead.

