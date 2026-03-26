Freddie Freeman acknowledges uncertainty about long-term future with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open their season with one of the game’s premier first basemen, Freddie Freeman, but the 36-year-old admits that his long-term future in Los Angeles is not guaranteed.

In a Thursday interview with Katie Woo of The Athletic, Freeman discussed his desire to remain with the Dodgers while recognizing the realities of professional baseball. “I would love to stay here, but I would not want to be here if I’m hindering things,” he said.

After five seasons with the Dodgers, Freeman has already cemented his place in franchise history, winning a World Series MVP and earning multiple All-Star nods. Yet, despite his accomplishments, the veteran acknowledges that his continued stay depends on performance.

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Freeman’s performance over the past two seasons hasn’t matched his 2023 campaign, when he finished third in MVP voting. Still, maintaining a baseline level of production makes it hard to imagine the Dodgers moving on from the veteran first baseman.

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Dodgers at bat against the Angels. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Freeman faces big year to prove longevity

Freeman openly admitted that this season is crucial to demonstrate he still has plenty left in the tank. With the Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks in their season opener, he sees the year as an opportunity to validate his value and reassure the front office of his continued contribution on the field.

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Balancing desire with reality

While Freeman wants to finish his career in Los Angeles, he remains realistic about the team’s perspective. The tension between personal goals and organizational priorities is central to his situation, making 2026 a pivotal year for the Dodgers and one of baseball’s modern legends