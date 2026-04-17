George Springer closing in on return as Blue Jays get positive update

George Springer continues to recover from his fracture, and a recent report suggests he could return as soon as April 24, when the Toronto Blue Jays open a homestand against the Cleveland Guardians, an ideal spot for him to show he’s ready.

“George Springer (toe) has resumed swinging in the visitors’ batting cages in Milwaukee; taking flips and hitting off a tee for now. Running will be his biggest test. But it’s possible Springer’s ready to be activated from IL around beginning of Blue Jays homestand next Friday,” Arden Zwelling reported on X.

At the time of his injury, Springer was hitting .185 with two home runs and six RBIs, a slow start for a team currently sitting at 7-11 and in need of healthier pieces to turn things around.

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Do the Blue Jays urgently need Springer?

So far, Springer’s absence hasn’t been the team’s biggest issue. His spot has been filled by Eloy Jimenez, Kazuma Okamoto, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the series against the Milwaukee Brewers, but the production has been minimal, just one hit and two walks combined.

The designated hitter position hasn’t been the primary concern for Toronto early in the 2026 season. The bigger issue is getting more consistent production across the lineup. While Springer brings veteran experience, the team’s depth chart has enough options to cover that role in the short term.

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The hope is that once he returns, Springer can resemble his 2025 form, when he finished with a .309 batting average, 32 home runs, his third-best mark in that category, and 84 RBIs, production that made a clear impact.