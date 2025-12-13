What happens if Flamengo win, tie or lose vs Pyramids FC today in FIFA Challenger Cup 2025?

Flamengo and Pyramids FC meet in a pivotal FIFA Challenger Cup match on Saturday in Qatar, with both teams eyeing a chance to lift the tournament’s trophy and earn a spot in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final against Paris Saint-Germain. Flamengo advanced after beating Cruz Azul 2-1 in Doha, setting up this decisive showdown with the Egyptian champions.

The Challenger Cup acts as a semifinal path within the global competition — the winner not only secures hardware but also keeps its season alive on the biggest international club stage. Pyramids FC qualified by winning the CAF Champions League, marking a breakthrough moment in their history.

With both sides having shown resilience in recent matches — Flamengo riding momentum from continental success and Pyramids arriving with confidence — the stakes are high. What happens in this match will shape each club’s road to a clash with European champions in the lead-up to the final.

What happens if Flamengo beat Pyramids?

If Flamengo win the match, they will be crowned 2025 FIFA Challenger Cup champions and advance to face Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final. That final is scheduled for December 17 in Doha, and the title match represents one of the most prestigious global club games of the season.

What happens if Flamengo and Pyramids tie?

In many knockout cup scenarios like this one, a draw after 90 minutes would lead to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout to determine a winner. A tie alone would not settle the match in regulation, because a decisive result is needed to determine who progresses to face PSG in the Intercontinental Cup final.

What happens if Flamengo lose to Pyramids today?

If Flamengo lose to Pyramids FC, the Egyptian side will become Challenger Cup champions and punch their ticket to the Intercontinental Cup final against PSG. Flamengo’s season would likely conclude without a shot at the global title, shifting focus back to domestic goals and other international competitions.

