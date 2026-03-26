Jacob Misiorowski breaks Brewers’ Opening Day record set on the day before he was born

The Milwaukee Brewers had a bad start, but then saw a record broken and it was all thanks to pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. The opening pitcher served a leadoff home run but then, he started to ball out at a literally record-setting level.

After the home run, Misiorowski proceeded to strike out the next three batters in the first inning. By the end of the fifth, Misiorowski had 11 Ks, which is the new Brewers franchise record for an Opening Day performance.

Even more poetic, the record was set by Ben Sheets the day before Misiorowski came to the Earth in 2002. The record was nearly broken, but only tied by now Mets ace Freddy Peralta in 2024 and 2025.

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Misiorowski is really trusted by the Brewers

Letting Peralta go is a massive blow to any team, but the Brewers promoted Misiorowski to the top starter role and, judging by the 2026 MLB Opening Day performance, ‘Miz’ is ready to step in as the Brewers ace.

Jacob Misiorowski has recorded 10 strikeouts through four innings against the White Sox 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0gDV4hbAxS — The Baseball Laboratory (@BaseballLabX) March 26, 2026

The Brewers annihilated the Chicago White Sox while Misiorowski was on the mound. Misiorowski threw five innings. At that point, the Brewers were winning 8-1 against the White Sox. Offensively, Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick hit home runs too.

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The Brewers have high expectations for 2026

The Brewers are considered a very good, upper echelon team in the MLB. If Misiorowski turns into a reliable ace, this enhance the expectations even further. They won a franchise-record 97 games in 2025, and while the roster changed quite a bit, they’re expected to remain highly competitive.