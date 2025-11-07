Kike Hernandez makes blunt confession about Dodgers after World Series win

Kiké Hernández may have earned another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but according to his recent opinion on a show alongside Mookie Betts, he believes his team did not play well despite winning the seven-game series against the Blue Jays.

“We won a World Series and we didn’t play good at all,” Hernández commented after hearing Betts suggest the team was “flat” and never truly reached dominance at the plate. Hernández simply supported that assessment.

Hernández is a veteran who has appeared in 10 postseasons, nine of them with the Dodgers, the team with which he has won all three of his rings. Despite his harsh assessment, the past World Series was not his worst personal performance.

How badly did the dodgers perform in the 2025 World Series?

While the 2025 World Series was not the worst for the Dodgers, it wasn’t a runaway victory either. It was not their first time winning a championship in seven games; prior to 2025, they had done so in 1965 against the Twins and in 1955 against the Yankees. All their other rings have been won with a minimum margin of 4-2.

In terms of the regular season, it was another typical year for the Dodgers, who finished with fewer than 100 wins. This is a common pattern for them, as they have never won a World Series in a season where they exceeded that total. For instance, in 2017, they won 104 games but lost the World Series 4-3 to the Astros.

Hernández had a rough World Series

Though not his absolute worst, Hernández knows he lacked efficiency at the plate compared to previous years. He batted just .179 against the Blue Jays. However, this was not his lowest average in a World Series; that came in the 2018 series against the Red Sox, where he batted a .133 average.