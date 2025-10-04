Luke Weaver sends worrying message about his mental state after Yankees’ collapse vs Blue Jays

Luke Weaver surrendered three runs to the Toronto Blue Jays, helping the New York Yankees lose Game 1 even faster in a contest where the team’s offensive power failed to show up. Following the game, he was revealingly candid about his mental state, admitting he lacks clarity while working on the mound.

“I don’t really feel like myself. I don’t feel like my mind is completely clear to go out there and attack,” Weaver said to reporters after the defeat. “I do feel physically strong, I do feel mentally strong overall. I just think there’s just some factors that are building up and I’m just not executing at the clip I want to.”

As part of his declaration, he also revealed that he has been forced to make adjustments that he appears to be struggling to process. Without offering much detail, he indicated he has made these changes at the request of the coaching staff: “But there’s been adjustments I’ve have to make based off of things that people are seeing.”

Regarding his pitcher’s struggles, and without specifically addressing Weaver’s mental state, manager Aaron Boone commented, “It can click like that because the stuff is there, we’ve just got to get him locked in with his delivery.”

Weaver Vows to Move Forward Despite Loss

According to his declarations, it wasn’t easy for Weaver to surrender those three runs, yet he is determined to move past the outing and is hopeful his next opportunity with the Yankees will yield a better result. “Absolutely. I feel like I’m close, I feel like I’m competitive,” Weaver said about the possibility of regaining his form in the postseason.

When asked how tough it is to struggle this postseason after enjoying success with the Yankees over the past two seasons, Weaver remained defiant, refusing to let his recent poor outings define his time with the club: “I’m not gonna just allow two outings to dictate my time here.”

