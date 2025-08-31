Trending topics:
MLB

Mets drop final game of August: NL East situation worsens for Juan Soto’s team

August is over for the New York Mets, and to make matters worse, they closed the month with two consecutive losses that have considerably worsened their NL East situation and the dreams of Juan Soto to go far with the team this year.

By Richard Tovar

Juan Soto react after striking out vs the Nationals on August 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
© Getty ImagesJuan Soto react after striking out vs the Nationals on August 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The New York Mets couldn’t do anything to win the series against the Marlins, a series that was their last of August. They lost three games, which effectively handed the NL East title to the Phillies, and it’s likely Juan Soto will not be able to play in the playoffs this year.

The report from Anthony DiComo was quite clear. “The Mets lost three of four to the Marlins this weekend,” the MLB writer said, also highlighting that it is officially the end of the division race for them. “They are 6.5 games back of the Phillies with 25 to play. The NL East is effectively over.”

Many people wanted to see Soto in the playoffs this year, especially if he got to play in a World Series against the Yankees, which would be extremely special to watch. But the Mets’ situation after losing the last game of the month is not just the end of the NL East race for them; their poor win percentage also puts them far from October.

Advertisement

Poor Win Percentage for the Mets

In his report following the Mets’ loss to the Marlins, DiComo highlighted that in their last 68 games, the Mets are well below a .500 win percentage, which puts them in a unfortunate situation alongside other teams that have been struggling this year.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

“The Mets have a .412 win percentage over their last 68 games,” DiComo reported. “Only five teams have been worse. They’re all in fourth or fifth place.” If Soto misses the postseason this year, it would be his first time with a New York-based team.

On the other hand, the Phillies look quite solid. They need one more victory to put them 7.0 games ahead of the Mets, which will slowly help confirm that they have a high probability of winning the NL East—something that is already more than evident with the Mets’ recent disaster.

Advertisement
Juan Soto’s net worth: How much money does the New York Mets star have?

see also

Juan Soto’s net worth: How much money does the New York Mets star have?

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Juan Soto’s record-breaking performance eases NY Mets’ pain in tough loss to Marlins
MLB

Juan Soto’s record-breaking performance eases NY Mets’ pain in tough loss to Marlins

NY Mets shatter franchise record with jaw-dropping offense vs. Marlins
MLB

NY Mets shatter franchise record with jaw-dropping offense vs. Marlins

Mendoza makes Mets rotation call that directly impacts Tong’s future
MLB

Mendoza makes Mets rotation call that directly impacts Tong’s future

Kirby Smart provides significant injury update on two key players for the Bulldogs
College Football

Kirby Smart provides significant injury update on two key players for the Bulldogs

Better Collective Logo