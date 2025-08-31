Mets drop final game of August: NL East situation worsens for Juan Soto’s team

The New York Mets couldn’t do anything to win the series against the Marlins, a series that was their last of August. They lost three games, which effectively handed the NL East title to the Phillies, and it’s likely Juan Soto will not be able to play in the playoffs this year.

The report from Anthony DiComo was quite clear. “The Mets lost three of four to the Marlins this weekend,” the MLB writer said, also highlighting that it is officially the end of the division race for them. “They are 6.5 games back of the Phillies with 25 to play. The NL East is effectively over.”

Many people wanted to see Soto in the playoffs this year, especially if he got to play in a World Series against the Yankees, which would be extremely special to watch. But the Mets’ situation after losing the last game of the month is not just the end of the NL East race for them; their poor win percentage also puts them far from October.

Poor Win Percentage for the Mets

In his report following the Mets’ loss to the Marlins, DiComo highlighted that in their last 68 games, the Mets are well below a .500 win percentage, which puts them in a unfortunate situation alongside other teams that have been struggling this year.

“The Mets have a .412 win percentage over their last 68 games,” DiComo reported. “Only five teams have been worse. They’re all in fourth or fifth place.” If Soto misses the postseason this year, it would be his first time with a New York-based team.

On the other hand, the Phillies look quite solid. They need one more victory to put them 7.0 games ahead of the Mets, which will slowly help confirm that they have a high probability of winning the NL East—something that is already more than evident with the Mets’ recent disaster.

