Blue Jays’ chances to land Kyle Tucker revealed after NY Mets’ $50M offer

The New York Mets push to sign Kyle Tucker with a $50M offer as the Toronto Blue Jays remain firmly in the mix, keeping the race wide open after new details on Toronto’s chances emerged.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs in action against the Brewers.
Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs in action against the Brewers.

The New York Mets are feeling the pressure in the free‑agent market with Kyle Tucker still on the board. They’ve been linked to him for weeks and reportedly sent a final offer, hoping to pair him with Juan Soto. But recent updates suggest they may no longer hold the advantage.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays appear better positioned to land Tucker. Coming off a strong postseason and with more financial flexibility, Toronto has strengthened its standing in the race for MLB’s top free agent.

Tucker’s performance in 2025 only adds to his allure. He posted a .266 batting average, an impressive .377 on-base percentage, hit 22 home runs, drove in 73 RBIs, scored 91 runs, and stole 25 bases. These numbers make him one of the most complete and versatile offensive threats available this winter.

According to Dan Bartels of the New York Post on “X,” It should be concerning if the Mets can’t land Kyle Tucker — especially after a leaked $50M figure that nobody else in baseball would touch. There should be no step-back seasons with Juan Soto. Toronto, two outs away from a World Series, is better positioned, as of now, to win.”

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs hits a single. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs hits a single.

Can the Mets compete with Toronto for Tucker?

The Mets still have paths to stay competitive, but the clock is ticking, especially after receiving a crucial Tucker deal update, as Toronto’s recent moves including the addition of Kazuma Okamoto and their postseason momentum give them a clear edge in the negotiations.

Kyle Tucker reportedly could be a unique opportunity for the Blue Jays, NY Mets to acquire an elite hitter

Implications for the free-agent market

If Tucker chooses Toronto, the ripple effects could reshape the free‑agent landscape. The Mets may have to pivot fast, looking at other high‑impact options to support Juan Soto and keep the lineup competitive.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
