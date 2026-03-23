Mike Tauchman injury: What are NY Mets options on depth chart?

Mike Tauchman will need surgery to repair a meniscus injury, raising the question of who from the New York Mets depth chart will fill the spot he leaves behind. According to manager Carlos Mendoza, there are two players on the roster who could step in to cover the outfield role.

Tauchman was expected to have a chance to make the team, but now the options in right field, according to the manager, are Carson Benge and Brett Baty. Both are listed on the depth chart as players who can handle not only that position but multiple spots across the outfield.

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated had already pointed to Benge as a likely option back on March 21, when concerns about Tauchman’s situation began to grow. “You can all but lock in Benge as the starting right fielder come Opening Day.”

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Mets depth chart remains strong

Even though Tauchman will not make Opening Day due to the injury suffered during spring training, the Mets still have solid depth in the outfield. They could also turn to younger players as additional options.

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“Beyond Benge, the Mets could now choose to carry a true backup shortstop in Vidal Bruján on the roster. Bruján has hit .273/.400/.273 with a .673 OPS in 14 games this spring. If they decide against giving a spot to Bruján, newcomers MJ Melendez and Cristian Pache could emerge as backup outfielder and bench piece options,” Ragazzo wrote.

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For Tauchman, the situation is not entirely negative. His injury will require time to recover, and while his minor league deal with the Mets did not guarantee a roster spot, he will now rehab with the organization and continue earning a Triple-A salary until he is ready to return.

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What do the Mets lose without Tauchman?

Tauchman is an eight-year MLB veteran. Last season, he hit .263 with the Chicago White Sox, adding nine home runs, 88 hits and 40 RBIs. During 2026 spring training, he posted a .241 average with one home run and six RBIs in 13 games with the Mets. It is not a major loss, but he is a veteran presence who could have helped in the outfield when needed.