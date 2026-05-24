Draymond Green questions leadership inside Cavaliers locker room

As a playoff veteran, Draymond Green felt the need to point out one of the serious issues the Cleveland Cavaliers are suffering from, which has become more visible during the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Draymond Green is sounding off on the perceived power vacuum within the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ locker room after a devastating playoff slide that has left them trailing the New York Knicks 0-3. The Golden State veteran pointed to a critical lack of internal accountability following Cleveland’s current postseason status.

During a recent segment on ESPN’s Inside the NBA, Green delivered a blunt assessment of the Cavaliers‘ current playoff deficit. “Nobody from Cleveland is stepping up. There’s no leadership. Who’s walking in that locker room saying what you have to do and what we need to do?” Draymond asked.

The leadership void is especially glaring despite efforts from veteran stars like James Harden to keep the faith alive after Cleveland fell behind the Knicks 0-3 in the series. Harden leadership hasn’t translated into on-court results, prompting Charles Barkley to suggest that a legendary figure might be the only one capable of righting the ship.

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Who is the player Barkley wants in Cleveland?

Barkley didn’t hesitate to reveal who could solve the Cavaliers’ identity crisis. “Well I got an answer for that question. That’d be LeBron James,” Barkley declared, suggesting that the franchise requires the unique gravity and postseason experience that only James could provide.

Draymond: “Nobody from Cleveland is stepping up. There’s no leadership. Who’s walking in that locker room saying what you have to do and what we need to do?”



Charles Barkley: “Well I got an answer for that question. That’d be LeBron James.” pic.twitter.com/4KvShW3knA — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) May 24, 2026

The idea of bringing back an older player to stabilize a young core could become a hot topic, especially as Stephen A. Smith calls for LeBron James‘ return after Cleveland’s playoff disaster. While some critics argue that the Cavaliers should focus on their future, Smith and Barkley seem to agree that the current roster’s lack of accountability can only be fixed by a veteran.

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Without a significant change in leadership or a miraculous shift in Game 4, the Cavaliers face the grim reality of an early exit and a summer full of difficult questions. If Cleveland cannot find an internal voice to rally the squad, their chances of returning to championship contention will remain slim.