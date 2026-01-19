MLB Network analyst floats a risky trade scenario that could send Jonah Tong out of the NY Mets

MLB Network is constantly discussing the state of the market, and a proposed trade involving the New York Mets recently surfaced in which they would send Jonah Tong and two other young players to Milwaukee in exchange for Freddy Peralta, a sizable package for the Brewers.

The proposal came from Cliff Floyd, who was addressing what could be next for the Mets following the addition of Bo Bichette. “Mets receive: Freddy Peralta. Brewers receive: Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Jonah Tong,” MLB Network posted on X.

“These are players that fit the Brewers, they fit the dynamics and how they do business,” Floyd said while explaining the proposal. He also noted that Mauricio, coming off a knee injury, needs consistent playing time. Floyd added that Milwaukee would have the financial flexibility to allow these young players to develop.

The situation with Tong, Mauricio and Baty

All three players included in Floyd’s proposed trade are relatively inexpensive. Tong is projected to earn $820,000 next season, and Mauricio is expected to make a similar amount, according to Spotrac estimates for the 2026 season.

Baty is the most “veteran” of the group, having spent four years in the majors in various roles with the Mets. During the 2025 season, he appeared in 130 games and finished the year with a .254 batting average. Like the other two, Baty is also projected to earn $820,000 for the upcoming season.

The Mets are known to have interest in Peralta, as do several other teams in need of an experienced pitcher for 2026. However, Floyd’s proposal, and similar ideas floated by other analysts who believe the Mets could put together an attractive offer, remains unofficial and should be viewed as speculation rather than anything concrete.