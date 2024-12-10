MLB News: Dodgers HC Dave Roberts shares sincere thoughts on Teoscar Hernandez future

The 2025 MLB season is on the horizon, and teams are making moves to strengthen their rosters in pursuit of the title. Currently, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the defending champions, and head coach Dave Roberts is closely watching as the front office evaluates roster decisions—one of which revolves around Teoscar Hernandez.

As a free agent, Hernandez is carefully weighing his options for the next step in his MLB career. After spending a year with the Dodgers, the outfielder is considering offers from multiple teams, with Los Angeles reportedly extending an offer to keep him.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are both reportedly making a strong push to add Hernandez to their rosters. However, the Dodgers are said to be working on a potential contract extension for the outfielder.

Speaking to the media, Dodgers head coach Dave Roberts shared his thoughts on the situation. “It’d be tough. I’m a huge fan of Teo. He’s put himself in a great position as a free agent, and now he has some big decisions to make. It’d be hard for me not to see him come back,” Roberts said, acknowledging the possibility of Hernández moving on to another team.

Teoscar Hernandez 37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a ball into the stands during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday July 23, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeats Giants, 5-2.

Hernandez and a real option to stay with the Dodgers

With multiple options on the table, Teoscar Hernandez could remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB season. MLB insider Jon Morosi reports that the door remains open for Hernandez to re-sign with the Dodgers, noting, “The door is still very open for Hernández to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. If he doesn’t return, there would be a significant void—both in the clubhouse and on the field.”

However, Morosi also highlighted the competition for Hernandez’s services, specifically mentioning the Boston Red Sox as a strong contender for his signature. “I think Boston is the biggest threat to the Dodgers at this point,” Morosi added. With decisions looming, the next few days will be critical in shaping Hernandez’s future in Major League Baseball.

Hernandez’s impact on the Dodgers’ World Series Championship

“Kike” Hernandez played a pivotal role in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series triumph last season, contributing both offensively and defensively throughout the regular season and playoffs. His versatility and clutch performances made him an essential part of manager Dave Roberts’ game plan.

Over the course of 170 games—154 in the regular season and 16 in the postseason—Hernandez totaled 654 plate appearances. In the regular season, he finished with 589 at-bats, recording 84 runs, 160 hits, 22 home runs, and 53 walks. His consistent production and ability to deliver in critical moments were instrumental in powering the Dodgers’ successful regular-season campaign.

In the playoffs, Hernandez continued to shine. Appearing in all 16 games, he amassed 71 plate appearances and 60 at-bats. He contributed 8 runs, 15 hits, and 3 home runs, further cementing his status as a postseason performer. His timely contributions alongside the likes of Shohei Ohtani helped propel the Dodgers deep into October, with Hernandez playing a key role in securing the World Series title.