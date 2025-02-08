Trending topics:
MLB News: Mets owner Steve Cohen clarifies his view on David Stearns’ offseason decisions

The New York Mets owner Steve Cohen clarifies his stance on David Stearns' offseason moves, highlighting their shared philosophy and vision for the MLB team's future.

By Alexander Rosquez

David Stearns, the president of baseball operations for the New York Mets fits Juan Soto with his New York Mets jersey during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
The New York Mets have had one of the most active MLB offseason in franchise history, driven by the ambitious moves of their new president of baseball operations, David Stearns, a trusted executive of team owner Steve Cohen.

The signing of All-Star Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract, the largest in professional sports history, has been the most impactful move.

In addition, the recent two-year, $54 million extension of popular first baseman Pete Alonso, along with the re-signing of Sean Manaea and the addition of left-handed reliever AJ Minter, have stirred excitement among Mets fans and earned Stearns widespread recognition. However, the most important endorsement comes from his superior, team owner Steve Cohen.

Cohen and Stearns: A strategic alliance

In an interview with Fox Sports MLB reporter Deesha Thosar, published on February 7, Cohen expressed his full support for Stearns’ decisions. “That’s why I hired him,” Cohen said of Stearns’ moves. “He’s very good at what he does. He’s very patient, disciplined, and thoughtful, and that’s the kind of thing you start to see paying dividends over time. We’re seeing it.”

Cohen went on to praise Stearns for his approach, stating, “David has a way of doing things that really fits into my philosophy. I totally get where he’s coming from and why he’s doing what he’s doing. I share those philosophies.”

What does this mean for the Mets?

With Soto’s arrival, the Mets’ already formidable lineup has been strengthened even further. The combination of offensive firepower, a solid rotation, and an experienced bullpen positions the team as a serious contender. However, success in MLB is about more than individual talent. The Mets will need to display teamwork, overcome injuries, and stay focused throughout the demanding season to reach their ultimate goal.

