The Boston Red Sox, like many franchises in the MLB offseason, are actively exploring opportunities to bolster their roster. Despite recent moves, including Garrett Crochet’s trade and Walker Buehler’s signing, Red Sox legend David Ortiz believes the team is still missing a key acquisition.

Ortiz has expressed concern about the current roster, even though he acknowledges the potential in Alex Cora’s game plan for a championship push in 2025. While the team has assembled a promising group for the upcoming season, Ortiz sees room for one more impactful addition to enhance their chances.

In a candid message to the Red Sox front office, Ortiz highlighted the importance of capitalizing on the talent available in the market. “There are still some guys out there we can go after, and I think we have a great front office,” Ortiz said in an interview with NESN.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ortiz emphasized the simplicity of building a strong lineup with the right investments. “To put a good lineup together nowadays is not that difficult,” he continued. “What you’ve got to do is just make it rain, and you can go pick a few guys.” The Red Sox icon is particularly hopeful the team can secure a great hitter to help achieve its goals for the season.

Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

“We need a couple of thunders in the lineup to support Rafael Devers and the rest of the guys — one good bat would do,” Ortiz added. While the pitching staff appears solid, Ortiz believes the Red Sox could target another high-caliber player to round out the roster and strengthen their chances for success in 2025.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Nolan Arenado's former teammate reveals honest thoughts on potential Red Sox trade

Ortiz confident in Red Sox pitching

While delivering a message to the front office about a key player who could bolster the roster, Ortiz expressed confidence in the Red Sox’s recent pitching acquisitions. With Walker Buehler from the Dodgers and Garrett Crochet from the White Sox joining the team, Ortiz believes the franchise is in a strong position to compete next season.

Advertisement

“Pitching, on the other hand, is the toughest thing to put together, but we’ve got it. Pitching can always stop good offenses. This is a playoff pitching staff we’ve got right now,” Ortiz said.

Potential targets for the Red Sox

The MLB offseason still provides ample time for the Red Sox to make impactful additions to their roster. While some top hitters have already been secured by rival teams, a few intriguing options remain available on the market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One prominent name linked to the Red Sox is Pete Alonso. The Mets’ slugger has drawn interest from multiple teams this offseason. While the Mets are reportedly eager to retain Alonso, there’s potential for the Red Sox to sway him with an appealing offer, particularly given their need for offensive reinforcement.

Another player the Red Sox should consider is Anthony Santander. The Orioles’ standout has attracted interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, but the opportunity to join a storied franchise like the Red Sox could be a compelling factor for Santander to make the switch.