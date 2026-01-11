Trending topics:
NFL

Jalen Hurts’ key Eagles teammate hit with heavy fine ahead of 2026 NFL playoffs debut

Jalen Hurts seeks to take his Philadelphia Eagles to a great performance in the 2026 NFL playoffs.

By Matías Persuh

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles.
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to make their debut in the 2026 NFL playoffs, and hopes of returning to the Super Bowl remain intact. Their last outing in Week 18 ended with an unexpected loss to the Commanders, which also resulted in a significant fine for one of Jalen Hurts’ teammates.

Only a few minutes into the second quarter, safety Sidney Brown deliberately hit his opponent in the torso with his helmet, an action that did not go unnoticed by the authorities.

Although the referees did not throw any yellow flags during the same game, according to the NFL’s official website, Brown was heavily fined a total of $46,371 for unnecessary roughness.

Another Eagles player fined during this game was Darius Cooper, although for a significantly smaller amount. It was $4,694, and the reason was unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting.

Tweet placeholder
Eagles’ 2026 playoffs debut

The Philadelphia Eagles begin their postseason journey today as they host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field for a high-stakes Wild Card matchup.

Fresh off a Super Bowl MVP performance last season, Jalen Hurts looks to cement his legacy by leading the Birds on another deep run, relying on his dual-threat dominance and the explosive addition of Saquon Barkley to the backfield.

If the Eagles secure a victory today against their NFC rivals, they are guaranteed a trip to Soldier Field next weekend to face the No. 2 seeded Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round.

