NY Mets’ Bo Bichette sends clear message on potential lineup spot behind Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto

During an active MLB offseason, the New York Mets established themselves as one of the most aggressive teams in the market, successfully landing Bo Bichette in free agency. The former Toronto Blue Jays standout recently addressed the possibility of anchoring the heart of the order following Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

Looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza previously indicated that he is leaning toward slotting Bichette into the third spot in the lineup. “There’s a ton of really good players on this team, and I think you can line it up any way,” Bichette said during a press conference.

The shortstop-turned-third-baseman also emphasized that adaptability has been a constant in his career. “I have hit almost everywhere in my career, so I am ready for whatever,” he added.

While Lindor is currently recovering from hamate bone surgery in his left hand, Mendoza revealed his recovery timeline, expressing optimism that the star shortstop will be ready for Opening Day.

Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets. (Getty Images)

Despite the temporary vacancy at short, the Mets have signaled that Bichette will not move back to his original position; instead, they want him to remain focused on his transition to third base.

Bichette on the transition to third base

During his formal introduction, Bichette noted that he hasn’t played third base since his college days in Florida and has no professional experience at the position. However, the two-time All-Star views the move as an attractive challenge.

“I haven’t played any games, so that’s gonna be my biggest hurdle,” Bichette admitted. “I’m excited for it, excited to get comfortable there. Excited to play games there”.

He also noted the mechanical differences of the position. “It’s more forward-to-back than side-to-side. Shortstop you definitely have to come in, but having more time at third base is something that I am getting used to — understanding that I can take a little more time,” Bichette added.

