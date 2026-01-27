MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander could join AL East team to boost 2026 rotation in free agency

The Baltimore Orioles, an American League East team, and Justin Verlander are at the center of free agent speculation as the 2026 MLB offseason unfolds. After a strong winter that included signing Pete Alonso, re-signing Zach Eflin, and trading for Taylor Ward and Shane Baz, Baltimore could be looking to add another veteran arm to their rotation.

Verlander, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and former AL MVP, remains unsigned as he approaches his 43rd birthday and prepares for what would be his 21st MLB season. His track record as a durable innings-eater makes him an attractive option for a team looking to compete in the AL East.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the Orioles are considering Verlander as a potential addition to their rotation. According to Morosi, Baltimore is looking to add at least one more starting pitcher this offseason, with Verlander still available as an unsigned free agent, highlighting the team’s rotation-focused strategy.

Why Verlander could be a fit in Baltimore

Verlander posted a 3.85 ERA and 137 strikeouts over 29 starts in 2025 with the San Francisco Giants, showing he can still deliver innings and contribute meaningfully. His 152.0 innings pitched and season-long WAR of 1.2 underscore his durability, making him a strong candidate for a team seeking veteran leadership in the rotation.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Giants delivers a first inning pitch against the Diamondbacks. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Orioles’ offseason moves

Baltimore’s recent acquisitions signal a commitment to contend after finishing 75-87 last season. Adding a veteran like Verlander would complement their existing rotation and provide guidance for younger pitchers, reinforcing a team already reshaped through signings and trades.

