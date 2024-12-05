MLB Rumors: New York Mets are willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to get Juan Soto

The buzz surrounding New York Yankees star Juan Soto is reaching a fever pitch. With three teams reportedly in the mix for his services, the New York Mets appear to be the frontrunner in the race to acquire the Dominican slugger for the 2025 MLB season.

According to recent rumors, the Boston Red Sox and Mets are the two clubs most likely to make a push for Soto. The Red Sox are said to be exploring a trade that could involve a historic player, while the Mets are preparing a massive offer to secure the Yankees star.

The Mets’ reported offer is nothing short of staggering: a potential 13-year, $600 million contract. If these figures are accurate, it’s hard to imagine any other team being able to compete with New York’s deep pockets. And according to New York Post columnist Jon Heyman, Mets owner Steve Cohen is ready to back up those figures with a substantial offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve heard rumors that Steve Cohen will write a check for whatever it takes to land Juan Soto,” Heyman stated regarding the Mets’ pursuit of the star outfielder. If true, this could lead to an offer that baseball simply can’t ignore—but the ball will ultimately be in Soto’s court when it comes to making a decision on his future in the MLB.

Advertisement

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Mets must address rotation concerns

With the addition of Frankie Montas, the Mets now turn their focus to bolstering other areas of their roster. Originally, the team had targeted high-profile players like Juan Soto, but recent developments have shifted their attention toward top-tier pitchers such as Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. Both have posted outstanding seasons, making them prime targets — and underscoring the urgency for the Mets to make strategic roster moves.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: The only team Juan Soto would leave the Yankees for, revealed

However, pursuing either Fried or Burnes will come at a steep price. Reports suggest that the Mets have already extended a substantial contract offer, raising questions about their financial flexibility moving forward. With Montas set to earn $34 million, adding another ace would push the payroll to new heights, potentially complicating other critical decisions.

Montas is expected to slot into the middle of the rotation, but the Mets’ pitching staff remains in flux. Three key arms — José Quintana, Luis Severino, and Sean Manaea — are all slated to hit free agency, creating added uncertainty. Given these factors, the Mets’ front office will need to be strategic and creative in their next moves if they are to remain competitive in their quest for a championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yankees are considering other players

The chances of the New York Yankees retaining Soto appear slim. According to reports, the pivotal factor in Soto’s ongoing negotiations may not solely hinge on the financial package but rather the overall vision the team presents for the future. The Yankees’ primary issue lies in their inability to offer a compelling direction that includes the key players necessary to push the team toward championship contention.

Furthermore, the Yankees are reportedly struggling to match the Boston Red Sox’s offer, which could include other impactful players from their roster. With Boston boasting a more appealing project and a potentially more lucrative contract, Soto may be considering a move from New York to Boston.