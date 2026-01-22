Red Sox’s new $130 million star shares his take on NY Yankees rivalry

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is one of the most enduring in all of sports, defined by legendary moments and countless players who have worn the rivalry on their sleeves.

Last season brought its own storylines, including comments from Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler that stoked tensions, and former Yankee Sonny Gray embracing the rivalry upon joining Boston. These moments set a tone for the 2026 season that welcomed another intriguing voice.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox introduced left-hander Ranger Suárez, whose $130 million, five-year contract immediately made him one of Boston’s most high-profile offseason signings. During that introductory press session, Suárez revealed a personal connection to the rivalry that stretches back to his childhood.

What did Ranger Suárez say about the Yankees‑Red Sox rivalry?

Suárez explained that growing up in Venezuela, Red Sox vs. Yankees games dominated the baseball broadcasts he saw, shaping his early fandom and perspective on the historic matchup.

Ranger Suárez’s comments add fuel to the Yankees–Red Sox rivalry. @RedSox

“When I was a kid and we would watch baseball on TV, what would be on was Red Sox‑Yankees… I asked, ‘Why is no one going for Boston?’ and that’s where the interest started,” he said through a translator.

How might this shape the 2026 rivalry narrative?

Suárez’s admission adds a fresh layer to what is already a heated division rivalry. While the Yankees and Red Sox have exchanged star power, managerial mind games, and dramatic moments for generations, a new voice sharing a childhood affinity for the Red Sox could resonate uniquely with fans.

