Bryce Harper loses nine Phillies teammates to free agency, including Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies and superstar Bryce Harper are entering an offseason defined by significant roster upheaval. Nine players are now officially unaffiliated with the team and will be testing the waters of free agency, including Kyle Schwarber, who, like the others, is awaiting a new contract offer.

Harper may not only be losing Schwarber but also a longtime familiar face in J.T. Realmuto, the veteran catcher who has been a critical contributor and has helped mentor the team’s young pitchers for so long. Realmuto received his final payment of $23.8 million last season.

A majority of the nine Phillies players hitting free agency are pitchers, including Ranger Suárez, who will surely be analyzing all incoming offers while hoping for a significant upgrade from his last salary in Philadelphia, which was a mere $138,925.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harper’s nine teammates elect free agency

It is highly unlikely that most of these players will return alongside Harper for the 2026 season. The Phillies need to optimize their payroll and simultaneously seek out new arms for the coming year, especially given the persistent issues they faced on the mound.

Position Player RHP Jordan Romano RHP David Robertson RHP Walker Buehler RHP Lou Trivino LHP Ranger Suárez LHP Tim Mayza C J.T. Realmuto OF Max Kepler DH Kyle Schwarber

Advertisement

Jordan Romano’s decision to elect free agency was certainly expected. He faced harsh criticism for a portion of last season but managed to post some good results late, finishing the regular season with a 2-4 record and an 8.23 ERA across 49 games.

Advertisement

see also Harrison Bader’s future with the Phillies hinges on looming $10M deadline

Losing Kyle Schwarber would be a major blow

Losing Schwarber removes the team’s primary power threat and leadoff hitter. The Phillies must find a way to replace his home run production and high walk rate to protect Harper in the lineup.

Advertisement

However, it is highly probable that he will return for the 2026 season, as the front office understands the difficulty of finding a quality designated hitter in free agency. Schwarber contributed 56 home runs last season, though he struggled in the postseason with a meager .188 average, despite hitting two home runs.