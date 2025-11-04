Trending topics:
Bryce Harper loses nine Phillies teammates to free agency, including Kyle Schwarber

It's a tough blow not only for the Philadelphia Phillies roster but also for Bryce Harper, who stands to lose a longtime friend in Kyle Schwarber and several other key teammates who decided to test free agency.

By Richard Tovar

Bryce Harper at bat during a game against the Marlins on April 18, 2025 in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Phillies and superstar Bryce Harper are entering an offseason defined by significant roster upheaval. Nine players are now officially unaffiliated with the team and will be testing the waters of free agency, including Kyle Schwarber, who, like the others, is awaiting a new contract offer.

Harper may not only be losing Schwarber but also a longtime familiar face in J.T. Realmuto, the veteran catcher who has been a critical contributor and has helped mentor the team’s young pitchers for so long. Realmuto received his final payment of $23.8 million last season.

A majority of the nine Phillies players hitting free agency are pitchers, including Ranger Suárez, who will surely be analyzing all incoming offers while hoping for a significant upgrade from his last salary in Philadelphia, which was a mere $138,925.

Harper’s nine teammates elect free agency

It is highly unlikely that most of these players will return alongside Harper for the 2026 season. The Phillies need to optimize their payroll and simultaneously seek out new arms for the coming year, especially given the persistent issues they faced on the mound.

PositionPlayer
RHPJordan Romano
RHPDavid Robertson
RHPWalker Buehler
RHPLou Trivino
LHPRanger Suárez
LHPTim Mayza
CJ.T. Realmuto
OFMax Kepler
DHKyle Schwarber
Jordan Romano’s decision to elect free agency was certainly expected. He faced harsh criticism for a portion of last season but managed to post some good results late, finishing the regular season with a 2-4 record and an 8.23 ERA across 49 games.

Losing Kyle Schwarber would be a major blow

Losing Schwarber removes the team’s primary power threat and leadoff hitter. The Phillies must find a way to replace his home run production and high walk rate to protect Harper in the lineup.

However, it is highly probable that he will return for the 2026 season, as the front office understands the difficulty of finding a quality designated hitter in free agency. Schwarber contributed 56 home runs last season, though he struggled in the postseason with a meager .188 average, despite hitting two home runs.

