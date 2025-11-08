MLB insider hints Bryce Harper could join forces with Blue Jays infielder next season

Bryce Harper could potentially join forces with an infielder who has been playing in Canada with the Toronto Blue Jays. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the player in question is Bo Bichette, who is currently a free agent awaiting either a re-signing with his current team or a chance to analyze outside offers.

“Philadelphia has a lot of internal business to deal with this offseason, with Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Ranger Suárez among their free agents. Bringing back Schwarber and Realmuto figures to be the most likely scenario, but if president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski wants to shake things up, a pursuit of Bichette would surely qualify,” Feinsand wrote in an article for MLB.com.

There is no official announcement from the Phillies or any other team yet. The only confirmed news is that Bichette has received a qualifying offer from the Blue Jays, but this does not prevent him from potentially playing alongside Harper.

Where would Bichette play with the Phillies?

According to Feinsand’s analysis, Harper could see Bichette take the position of second baseman, as Bryson Stott’s future is not fully secured. There is also a similar situation at third base for the Phillies, which could be an alternative fit for Bichette.

“Trea Turner is locked in at shortstop through 2033, but second baseman Bryson Stott is arbitration-eligible for two more seasons and third baseman Alec Bohm will be a free agent next year, so either could be used in a trade to address another area. The Phillies aren’t a frontrunner by any means, but after three straight disappointing Octobers, anything is possible,” Feinsand wrote.

Phillies not the only option

The idea of Bichette and Harper together on the same team is a dream for many, but Philadelphia is not the only option for the former Blue Jays star. Feinsand and other analysts mention multiple teams that could be perfect candidates, such as the Yankees, who are waiting for Anthony Volpe to undergo shoulder surgery, as well as the Tigers, Dodgers, and Braves.