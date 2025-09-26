Nolan McLean sends strong message after career-high strikeouts vs Cubs as Mets chase playoff spot

It was a night of high tension at Wrigley Field, but it ended in triumph for the New York Mets, who secured a critical 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs to keep their postseason hopes alive. With the spotlight on rookie Nolan McLean—entrusted with the moment despite fewer than 10 big league starts—the Mets showed resilience in a game that carried the weight of October before October.

The 24-year-old right-hander was far from flawless, surrendering multiple home runs and exiting in the sixth inning, but each inning brought moments of grit and resilience. Strikeout after strikeout piled up, and the Mets’ offense gave him just enough breathing room to carry the weight of a playoff race.

By the time he walked off the mound, McLean had recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts. “You try to look at the positives the best you can,” he reflected afterward, according to SNY. “A win’s a win, and I just appreciate the offense keeping me in the game.”

He added: “I want to win every game,” McLean said. “That’s just how I was raised and how I compete. Every time I go out there, I’m trying to win and compete. I just like winning.”

Did the Mets find their unexpected postseason ace?

McLean’s line — 5.1 innings, five runs allowed, and 11 strikeouts — spoke both to vulnerability and poise. His mistakes were punished, but his ability to adjust and stay aggressive impressed manager Carlos Mendoza, who praised the rookie’s cutter as the pitch that carried him through high-leverage moments.

How much can the Mets lean on McLean in October?

While some may argue his call-up came too late, McLean’s 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 48 innings have made him indispensable. “You feel good about your chances every time he takes the baseball,” Mendoza said. The Mets now face the decision of whether to preserve him for a potential Wild Card start or push his innings in the final series.

With three regular-season games remaining and the NL’s third Wild Card spot still within their grasp, the Mets will likely need McLean once more. If his resilience in Chicago is any indication, he could become a central figure in the franchise’s October story.

