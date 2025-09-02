Not Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber: The player dominating this season’s key statistic in the NL

Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber have certainly been making headlines with their performances in the National League. However, despite their impressive contributions, neither has managed to overtake the leader in a pivotal statistic within the league. This distinction belongs to a standout player whose remarkable achievements have set him apart.

The New York Mets’ Juan Soto has taken the lead in the National League for Offensive Wins Above Replacement (oWAR) with a substantial 6.0. Soto’s recent surge in performance has been instrumental, positioning him as a key contributor in the Mets’ quest for a postseason berth as the regular season draws to a close.

Here are the other players rounding out the top 10 in oWAR:

Juan Soto, NYM, 6.0 Shohei Ohtani, LAD, 5.5 Geraldo Perdomo, ARI, 5.3 Trea Turner, PHI, 4.9 Francisco Lindor, NYM, 4.8 Kyle Tucker, CHC, 4.8 Kyle Schwarber, PHI, 4.6 Will Smith, LAD, 4.5 Brice Turang, MIL, 4.3 Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC, 4.3

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Ohtani leads several NL categories, such as OPS (.600), slugging (.986), and on-base-plus-slugging (172 OPS+), and Schwarber leads the NL in games played (138) and home runs (49), they have both fallen short of eclipsing Soto. Notably, Soto leads the entire league in walks, with a remarkable total of 113.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Soto’s milestone moment as Mets face Tigers

On Monday afternoon, during the first game of the series against the Detroit Tigers, Mets standout reached a significant milestone in Major League Baseball. The Dominican sensation achieved a career-high six RBIs in a single game, punctuated by his first three-run homer with the Mets in 138 games.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers strategize for Shohei Ohtani’s role ahead of MLB postseason

In addition, Soto notched the 16th triple of his illustrious career, reinforcing his indispensable role with the Mets. This is a team that has weathered early season struggles to secure the top spot in the Wild Card race as the regular season enters its final month.

Advertisement

Ohtani and Schwarber in home run showdown

In the National League, a compelling showdown is unfolding as Schwarber and Ohtani vie for the title of home run king. Their stellar performances for the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively, have sparked considerable buzz around MLB. With less than a month remaining in the regular season, both players are delivering awe-inspiring stats.

Schwarber currently leads the National League with 49 home runs over 138 games and tops the entire league with 119 RBIs. Meanwhile, Ohtani is dominating with a league-best .600 slugging percentage and a .986 OPS, while also leading in runs scored with 124, and has hit 45 homers so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the regular season winds down, Soto, Schwarber, and Ohtani will be pivotal in their teams’ postseason ambitions. Although none have secured a playoff spot yet, their performances in September will be crucial in the pursuit of the ultimate goal: the World Series.

SurveyCan Ohtani and Schwarber surpass Soto in the Offensive WAR statistic? Can Ohtani and Schwarber surpass Soto in the Offensive WAR statistic? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE