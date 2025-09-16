Phillies crowned NL East champions: When did the NY Mets last claim the title?

The Philadelphia Phillies have once again asserted their dominance in the National League East by clinching the division title. With an impressive 90-61 record in the regular season, the Phillies position themselves as strong contenders for the World Series, while simultaneously keeping the New York Mets from reclaiming their long-elusive NL East championship.

Facing off against the formidable Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies managed to maintain a comfortable lead over the Mets, who are now shifting their focus to securing a Wild Card spot. The Phillies sealed the division crown with a thrilling 6-5 victory in the 10th inning, marking their second consecutive NL East title.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have been pivotal in guiding a consistent Phillies squad through the regular season. Despite some mid-season challenges, the team remains resolute in its quest to be the one to beat in the upcoming postseason. The Phillies are eager to capture their first World Series title since their memorable 2008 triumph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the season’s end approaches, Mets fans remain hopeful amid upcoming challenges. Every game is crucial as the team aims to secure at least a Wild Card berth, setting the stage for a potential return to postseason glory and a shot at another National League title.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

When was the last time the Mets clinched the NL East championship?

The New York Mets last captured the National League East title in 2015. It marked their sixth division championship. That same year, they secured the National League pennant by defeating the Chicago Cubs, though they ultimately fell short in the World Series to the Kansas City Royals.

Advertisement

see also Nolan McLean reflects on reaching milestone with the NY Mets after beating the Rangers

To clarify, the Mets were tied for first place in the NL East standings with the Atlanta Braves in 2022. However, they did not clinch the title due to losing the season series against the Braves, resulting in the New York franchise earning a Wild Card berth.

Advertisement

Another challenging season for the Mets has kept them from delivering the joy their fans long for, especially with expectations running high. With their last World Series title dating back to 1986, the fanbase eagerly anticipates seeing their team return to the pinnacle of baseball success.

Phillies’ omen to win the World Series this year

Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, following his remarks about the victory over the Dodgers, offers a promising omen for the team’s championship aspirations. The last time they clinched an NL East title in Los Angeles was in 2008, and they went on to win the World Series that year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given this setting, there’s ample motivation for the Phillies’ fan base to enthusiastically follow the postseason challenges ahead. As they await their next opponent, thoughts inevitably turn toward a potential World Series title, reigniting hopes of a championship in 2025.

SurveyAre the Phillies the favorites to win the World Series title this year? Are the Phillies the favorites to win the World Series title this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE