Bryce Harper delivers three-word message after Phillies clinch back-to-back NL East titles

The Philadelphia Phillies had every reason to celebrate on Monday night in Los Angeles. A dramatic 6-5 victory over the Dodgers in 10 innings secured their second consecutive NL East crown, a testament to resilience after a grueling day marked by delayed travel and a tough matchup against the defending champions. Yet, in the middle of champagne sprays and postgame joy, it was Bryce Harper who provided the moment that stood out.

Inside the visiting clubhouse, Garrett Stubbs grabbed apple juice for the party, but it was Harper who turned it into a symbol. Holding the container aloft, he smiled and declared, according to MLB.com: “It’s apple juice!” The three-time MVP doesn’t drink alcohol, and with his signature humor, he made sure his wife knew what was being poured before chugging it from a beer bong as teammates roared in support.

Harper’s lighthearted moment was just one piece of a larger celebration fueled by his on-field heroics. In the eighth inning, he blasted a go-ahead home run into the right-center-field seats, raising his fist and igniting the dugout. “That was a heavyweight fight, man,” Harper said, summing up a night that mirrored postseason intensity.

How did Harper and the Phillies overcome the Dodgers’ challenge?

While Kyle Schwarber opened the scoring with his 53rd homer, the Phillies’ depth delivered in key spots. Otto Kemp and Bryson Stott sparked a rally in the seventh before Weston Wilson launched a clutch two-run homer to give Philadelphia a brief lead. When Mookie Betts tied it in the bottom half, Harper responded with his defining swing in the eighth.

What does this mean for the Phillies’ postseason outlook?

The victory not only clinched the division but also locked the Phillies into the NL’s No. 2 seed, setting up the possibility of facing the Dodgers again in October. After three straight years of playoff heartbreak—including a World Series loss in 2022—the team believes this is their moment. “We keep pushing, we keep grinding,” Schwarber said. “It’s a lot of the same faces, right? Everyone knows and expects what we expect out of each other.”

The Phillies will now turn their attention to the postseason, aiming to carry this momentum into October. With Harper leading the charge and the roster deeper than in recent years, Philadelphia believes the championship window remains wide open.