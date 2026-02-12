Trending topics:
MLB

Phillies reportedly issue unexpected request to Nick Castellanos ahead of spring training as rumors swirl

The Philadelphia Phillies have made an unexpected request to veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos ahead of spring training, fueling trade and release speculation as the offseason nears its end.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Nick Castellanos #8 of the Phillies bats against the Dodgers.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesNick Castellanos #8 of the Phillies bats against the Dodgers.

Nick Castellanos’ tenure in Philadelphia has reportedly begun to near its end. The veteran outfielder has had a challenging winter as the Philadelphia Phillies reshape their roster for the 2026 season.

After years as a key contributor, Castellanos posted a difficult 2025 campaign, hitting just .250 with a .294 on-base percentage and recording a negative-1.0 WAR, marking career lows. With the addition of Adolis Garcia and a roster full of other sluggers, his role was already limited.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, the Phillies have told Castellanos not to report to spring training this week. “There is no locker in the clubhouse for him, Gelb added, with a trade or release expected within the next two days.

Advertisement

Struggles on the field

Castellanos has consistently been ranked among the lower-tier outfielders in baseball. Over the past five seasons, he tied with Kyle Schwarber for the fewest outs above average (-39). Combined with a hefty $20 million salary due in 2026, the Phillies are motivated to make a move.

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Phillies breaks his bat. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Phillies breaks his bat. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Advertisement

Off-field tensions

NY Mets make key decision on Bo Bichette’s role following Francisco Lindor surgery news

see also

NY Mets make key decision on Bo Bichette’s role following Francisco Lindor surgery news

The outfielder’s relationship with manager Rob Thomson has also been rocky. In August, after being pulled from a game for Harrison Bader, Castellanos reportedly said there had been “no conversation” about the decision.

Survey

Do you think Nick Castellanos will be traded or released by the Phillies this offseason?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement

Earlier in June, he was benched for a game following what the team called an inappropriate comment.” These tensions may have factored into the Phillies’ decision to pause his spring training participation.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Phillies eye starting pitching amid Nick Castellanos uncertainty as spring training nears
MLB

Phillies eye starting pitching amid Nick Castellanos uncertainty as spring training nears

Dave Dombrowski explains what the Phillies are doing with Nick Castellanos as they explore an exit
MLB

Dave Dombrowski explains what the Phillies are doing with Nick Castellanos as they explore an exit

Rob Thomson delivers a painful truth about Zack Wheeler’s status ahead of the Phillies’ next season
MLB

Rob Thomson delivers a painful truth about Zack Wheeler’s status ahead of the Phillies’ next season

MLB Rumors: Former Giants player reportedly signs with Orioles amid NY Mets interest
MLB

MLB Rumors: Former Giants player reportedly signs with Orioles amid NY Mets interest

Better Collective Logo