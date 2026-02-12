Phillies reportedly issue unexpected request to Nick Castellanos ahead of spring training as rumors swirl

Nick Castellanos’ tenure in Philadelphia has reportedly begun to near its end. The veteran outfielder has had a challenging winter as the Philadelphia Phillies reshape their roster for the 2026 season.

After years as a key contributor, Castellanos posted a difficult 2025 campaign, hitting just .250 with a .294 on-base percentage and recording a negative-1.0 WAR, marking career lows. With the addition of Adolis Garcia and a roster full of other sluggers, his role was already limited.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, the Phillies have told Castellanos not to report to spring training this week. “There is no locker in the clubhouse for him,” Gelb added, with a trade or release expected within the next two days.

Struggles on the field

Castellanos has consistently been ranked among the lower-tier outfielders in baseball. Over the past five seasons, he tied with Kyle Schwarber for the fewest outs above average (-39). Combined with a hefty $20 million salary due in 2026, the Phillies are motivated to make a move.

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Phillies breaks his bat. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Off-field tensions

The outfielder’s relationship with manager Rob Thomson has also been rocky. In August, after being pulled from a game for Harrison Bader, Castellanos reportedly said there had been “no conversation” about the decision.

Earlier in June, he was benched for a game following what the team called an “inappropriate comment.” These tensions may have factored into the Phillies’ decision to pause his spring training participation.