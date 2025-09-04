Trending topics:
NY Mets HC Carlos Mendoza reportedly set to promote a young prospect for series finale against Reds

The New York Mets are looking to rebound in the regular season, and head coach Carlos Mendoza is reportedly strategizing a new approach. With a promising young prospect in mind, Mendoza aims to make an impact ahead of the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

By Santiago Tovar

Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout against the Atlanta Braves.
© John David Mercer/Getty ImagesCarlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout against the Atlanta Braves.

The New York Mets are leaving no room for error as they face the urgency of a Wild Card spot in jeopardy. Following their recent loss to the Detroit Tigers in the second game of the series, the Mets are feeling the pressure from the San Francisco Giants, who are closing in on their playoff position.

In response to this critical situation, head coach Carlos Mendoza is reportedly poised to make a significant call regarding one of the team’s Triple-A prospects, just in time for their upcoming clash against the Cincinnati Reds. According to MiLB insider Chase Ford, promising pitcher Brandon Sproat is set to make his major league debut on Sunday.

The series finale against the Reds presents a perfect opportunity for the Mets to showcase Sproat’s potential. Given the buzz surrounding the young prospect in recent Triple-A matchups, Sproat could provide the Mets with the stellar pitching they need in this pivotal series.

With the Giants enjoying a strong winning streak, the Mets are under pressure to produce favorable outcomes in the regular season. Sproat’s addition could prove pivotal for Mendoza’s game plan as the Mets prepare to face upcoming opponents.

Sproat’s impact in the minor leagues

The 24-year-old right-handed pitcher boasts impressive minor league stats, though there’s room for growth. After discovering Nolan McLean as a key asset to their pitching staff, Mendoza seems to have confidence in Sproat’s ability to deliver in major league action.

Over the course of 26 games this year, Sproat has pitched 121.0 innings, recording 113 strikeouts and allowing just 9 home runs. His record includes 97 hits and 62 runs against 512 batters through 2025.

These statistics, coupled with the Mets’ urgent need to secure a Wild Card spot, elevate the importance of Sproat’s debut. With the Philadelphia Phillies well ahead, the Mets must effectively utilize Sproat’s strengths, particularly in limiting home runs, to devise a winning strategy and clinch the series finale.

