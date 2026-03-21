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NY Mets’ outfield depth takes hit as Mike Tauchman injury clouds Opening Day roster battle

Ahead of Opening Day, the New York Mets faced a setback when Mike Tauchman sustained an injury during spring training.

By Santiago Tovar

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Mike Tauchman smiling with the New York Mets jersey.
© MLB.comMike Tauchman smiling with the New York Mets jersey.

New York Mets outfielder Mike Tauchman’s Opening Day aspirations were dealt a significant blow Saturday after the veteran was forced to exit a spring training matchup against the Houston Astros.

Tauchman appeared to suffer a non-contact injury while pursuing a ball in the gap, immediately casting doubt on his availability for Thursday’s season opener against the Pirates.

The timing is particularly brutal for manager Carlos Mendoza, who was already grappling with a difficult roster crunch between the veteran Tauchman and surging rookie Carson Benge. With only five days remaining before the Mets break camp, Tauchman’s health may now force the team’s hand in the final outfield rotation.

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The No. 2 prospect has put on a clinic this spring, and the vacancy created by Tauchman’s departure makes the youngster a near-lock for the Opening Day lineup in right field.

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A new chapter in Tauchman’s injury history

While Tauchman has been praised for his durability throughout camp, this latest setback adds a layer of complexity to his first year in the Mets organization.

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This isn’t Tauchman’s first battle with knee issues; he famously saw his 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox end early due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.

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He missed the first two months of the 2025 regular season with a severe right hamstring strain, making this latest left-side injury a significant hurdle in his recovery timeline.

With Tauchman’s status now “week-to-week,” Carson Benge emerges as the undisputed favorite to anchor the outfield alongside Juan Soto and Luis Robert.

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Mendoza is expected to provide a formal update following tomorrow’s morning workout, but for now, the youth movement in Queens appears to have arrived ahead of schedule.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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