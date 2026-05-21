Raiders HC Klint Kubiak selects intriguing adjective to describe Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers is widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently praised his star playmaker using a highly unique description.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a stellar tight end in Brock Bowers, and Klint Kubiak knows it. The head coach recently praised the young playmaker using a unique, unconventional adjective that perfectly describes his elite skill set.

Kubiak has officially taken over as the head coach of the Raiders. While he has plenty of work ahead of him in Las Vegas, he inherits a talented offensive foundation that should help ease his transition during his debut season.

With rookie Fernando Mendoza already mastering Klint Kubiak’s playbook and expected to compete for the QB1 spot, maximizing every available weapon will be crucial for the team’s success. The former Indiana standout is expected to rely heavily on Bowers, and Kubiak couldn’t be happier to have an elite tight end ready to support his young quarterback.

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“He’s kind of a football robot, in a good way,” Klint Kubiak said of Bowers on Wednesday. “He’s a football robot from heaven. He’s a Cadillac out there. We’ve got to get the most out of Brock. Wherever he goes, he’s been successful in college and high school. Whoever has coached him, so I can’t say enough great things about him, love his work ethic. He’s a standard bearer.”

Klint Kubiak, head coach of the Raiders

Brock Bowers will be key for Fernando Mendoza’s growth

For many rookie quarterbacks, the presence of a reliable tight end is essential to their development. Offensive game plans often shield young signal-callers from taking unnecessary downfield risks early on, making a dependable safety valve over the middle absolutely crucial.

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Bowers is an outstanding tight end, and Mendoza will undoubtedly look his way to jumpstart the offense. While it remains uncertain if the rookie will secure the starting job for Week 1, the offseason program provides a vital opportunity for the two to build strong chemistry.

In just two years, Bowers has firmly established himself as one of the premier tight ends in the NFL. Despite a 2025 campaign that was slightly hampered by injuries, he has already racked up 1,874 yards and 12 touchdowns in 29 games—production that proves the future is incredibly bright for this Raiders offense.

The Raiders face a very tough division

Even though the Chiefs weren’t at their absolute peak in 2025, they remain incredibly dangerous as long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are leading the team. Meanwhile, the Broncos enter the year looking like the top threat in the AFC West, competing head-to-head with the Chargers for the crown.

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The Raiders enter the 2026 campaign as the underdogs to win the AFC West. Nevertheless, the arrival of Kubiak—fresh off winning Super Bowl LX with the Seahawks—combined with the high upside of Mendoza has many believing that a new era is successfully underway in Las Vegas.