NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge breaks down strategic use of ABS after first successful challenge

Aaron Judge used the new Automatic Ball-Strike (ABS) system to his advantage on Friday as the Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 at Oracle Park. In the sixth inning, Judge challenged a called strike against Robbie Ray and won. He then hit a two-run homer, giving New York the lead.

“It’s weird. It’s a new part of the game,” Judge said according to MLB.com. “You’ve just got to get used to it. I’m a hitter. I’ve got to focus on hitting. I’m not going to try to challenge every single one I think is close, but if there’s a big spot where I think I’ve got a chance to flip the count, I’m going to do it.”

After Giants fans booed Judge on Opening Day, his next game brought a key moment: he challenged Ray’s 1‑0 slider, which ABS showed just missed the bottom of the zone, giving him a 2‑0 count. Seven pitches in, he crushed a 93 mph fastball 405 feet at 109 mph off the bat.

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Giancarlo Stanton added a homer later in the inning. This was the 60th time Judge and Stanton have homered in the same game, and the Yankees are 53-7 in those contests.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Giants. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Judge shows early-season advantage with ABS

Judge’s success shows how ABS can help hitters, especially those like him who often get strikes called on pitches outside the zone. From 2017 to 2025, Judge had more low strikes called against him than anyone else. His ability to adjust quickly to the new system gives him an early edge this season.

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Yankees’ lineup delivers on both offense and pitching

The Yankees’ pitching and lineup clicked on Friday. Cam Schlittler and four relievers combined for a one-hit shutout, marking the first time in franchise history the team opened a season with back-to-back shutouts. With Judge and Stanton providing big hits, New York showed both power and smart play, starting the season on a strong note.