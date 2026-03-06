Canadiens reportedly receive Sergei Bobrovsky trade update from Panthers

Trade speculation surrounding Sergei Bobrovsky has intensified as the NHL trade deadline approaches, with several insiders suggesting that a surprising move could still be possible. The veteran goalie remains a key piece for the Florida Panthers, but growing chatter across the league indicates that teams looking to strengthen their situation at the position are closely monitoring his availability. For example, the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL insider Chris Johnston shared an intriguing update about the uncertainty surrounding Bobrovsky’s future. “Sergei Bobrovsky: Some people I really trust out there believe this guy is being traded; but, I can’t figure out where he’s going.”

The speculation comes at a crucial time in the season, with Stanley Cup contenders evaluating their options before the deadline. A move involving Bobrovsky would instantly reshape the goalie market and could have ripple effects across several teams hoping to make a push toward the playoffs.

Sergie Bobrovsky trade talk grows ahead of NHL deadline

Another notable perspective came from NHL insider Darren Dreger, who compared Sergei Bobrovsky’s situation with that of another frequently mentioned goalie on the trade market. “I think there’s a better chance Sergei Bobrovsky gets moved than Jordan Binnington, but, I got a note that puts the odds of Binnington traded to 50/50.”

That update suggests that teams searching for help in net could still have multiple options available before the deadline. While Binnington has also been connected to trade rumors, Dreger’s comment implies that Bobrovsky might actually be the more likely goalie to move in the current market.

With teams evaluating their rosters and looking for stability in goal, the situation remains fluid. If the Panthers ultimately decide to consider offers, Bobrovsky could become one of the most impactful names to watch as teams attempt to strengthen their chances for a deep playoff run.

