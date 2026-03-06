Not for Quinn Hughes: Wild reportedly complete family reunion after bold trade deadline move

The Minnesota Wild keep making moves before the NHL trade deadline in the 2025-26 season. This time, reports indicate the team in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has completed a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nick Foligno could be on his way to Minneapolis-St. Paul. The former Blackhawks captain is reportedly the latest acquisition for the Wild, who are making their push for a Stanley Cup no secret around the NHL. Joining Quinn Hughes and company, Nick Foligno will be joining his brother Marcus, who plays left winger for Minnesota.

“Sources say the Wild are closing in on acquiring Nick Foligno from Blackhawks,” insider Frank Seravalli stated on his X account.

While Nick’s name had been very loud in the rumor mill, not many saw the move to the Wild happening—even if it made complete sense. Still, GM Bill Guerin witnessed the impact the Hughes and Tkachuk brothers had on Team USA and may have decided to try his luck with Nick and Marcus Foligno ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nick Foligno is the Wild’s latest addition

After the NY Rangers received the Wild’s final offer for Vincent Trocheck, Foligno’s addition along with other moves may well signal Minnesota is officially out of the race for the veteran center.

Trade details

According to Emily Kaplan from ESPN, the Blackhawks aren’t retaining any percentage of Foligno’s $4.5 million cap hit, as Chicago has no retention slots remaining. Moreover, the reported return for the Hawks are future considerations. Essentially, the Hawks have given the green light for their captain to go chase his first Stanley Cup, and do so with his brother Marcus in Minnesota.

As reported by Michael Russo of The Athletic, Nick Foligno came close to signing with the Minnesota Wild in 2021. Instead, he chose to join the Boston Bruins at that time.

It took a while, but NHL fate has finally driven him to the Twin Cities. The Foligno brothers grew up playing together in Buffalo, New York. Now, they will get to relive those childhood memories, but this time with a Stanley Cup as the ultimate goal.

