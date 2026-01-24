NY Yankees make strategic waiver claim on recently cut Dodgers player after Cody Bellinger move

The New York Yankees are quietly reshaping their roster this winter, making a notable move by claiming outfielder Michael Siani off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The transaction, announced Friday, comes shortly after the Yankees’ blockbuster signing of Cody Bellinger, signaling a subtle but strategic push to reinforce the outfield. To make room for Siani, New York designated pitcher Kaleb Ort for assignment.

Siani, a four-year MLB veteran, offers versatility across all three outfield positions. While his offensive production has been underwhelming, his defensive acumen stands out.

The Dodgers had added Siani earlier in the offseason as outfield depth but moved on due to roster constraints. Now, the Yankees have a chance to unlock the potential that the Dodgers spotted, pairing it with their hitting and coaching staff’s expertise.

Michael Siani #63 gestures toward the dugout after hitting a double. Scott Kane/Getty Images

What does Michael Siani bring to the Yankees roster?

In 160 major league games, Siani posts a career .221/.277/.270 line with a 58 wRC+, reflecting below-average production and a low walk rate of 6.3%. Even in the minors, his .217/.329/.337 line and 77 wRC+ suggest that hitting will continue to be his primary challenge.

Could the Yankees turn Siani into a valuable asset?

Despite limited offensive output, Siani’s defense and baserunning skills make him a candidate for high-leverage roles. If New York’s hitting coaches can improve his approach at the plate, Siani could transition from a purely defensive specialist to a more impactful two-way contributor.

The Yankees’ offseason strategy, particularly following Bellinger’s re-signing, indicates a focus on marginal gains and roster efficiency. The Yankees have quietly assembled pieces that could influence the team’s competitiveness well before the season begins.

