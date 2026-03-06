Canadiens and Oilers could reportedly trade with Panthers for Sergei Bobrovsky

The Edmonton Oilers are emerging as a potential rival to the Montreal Canadiens in the race to acquire Sergei Bobrovsky. As the trade market for a goalie begins to take shape, multiple teams appear to be monitoring the veteran’s situation closely.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes added fuel to the speculation when discussing Edmonton’s involvement to negotiate with the Florida Panthers and the player. “I’m told the Oilers and Bobrovsky’s camp have had some conversations.”

For Edmonton, exploring the market makes sense given their ongoing search for stability in net. Adding a veteran goaltender with Bobrovsky’s résumé would give the Oilers another experienced option and potentially strengthen their roster as they look to remain competitive in a difficult Western Conference. Connor McDavid needs help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oilers could comlplicate Canadiens trade for Sergei Bobrovsky

The Montreal Canadiens have been widely viewed as one of the more logical landing spots if Bobrovsky becomes available. However, the Oilers entering the picture could significantly complicate that scenario.

If the Oilers decide to pursue Bobrovsky more aggressively, they could create a bidding situation that raises the cost for any interested team, including Montreal. At the moment, it’s expected a high price set by the Florida Panthers.

Advertisement

With the trade market still developing, the situation remains fluid. What is clear, though, is that the Oilers and Canadiens may now find themselves competing for the same goalie if Bobrovsky ultimately becomes available. There’s not a lot of time left.

Advertisement