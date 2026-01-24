Broncos make final decision on Bo Nix amid rumors of a potential return for the Super Bowl

Bo Nix suffered a tough ankle injury during the 2026 NFL playoffs. Rumors suggested that he could return for Super Bowl LX if the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots, and now the team has confirmed its final decision on the matter.

When Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle, speculation emerged that his recovery timeline could allow him to be ready for the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, that idea has now been completely ruled out.

On Saturday, the Broncos placed Bo Nix on injured reserve, which requires him to miss at least four weeks. With Super Bowl LX scheduled for February 8, there is not enough time for him to return to the active roster and play if Denver advances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who are the Broncos quarterbacks?

Following the confirmation of Bo Nix’s injury, head coach Sean Payton announced Jarrett Stidham as the team’s starting quarterback. There is strong confidence in him as a veteran signal-caller who can thrive under a well-designed game plan.

Behind Stidham is Sam Ehlinger. Earlier this week, the club signed Ben DiNucci to the practice squad, but he has not been elevated for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Advertisement

The Broncos have also provided Jarrett Stidham with two new wide receivers for the AFC Championship Game. If he can guide the team to the Super Bowl, it would further prove that Sean Payton has a keen eye for identifying and assembling talent on the roster.

Advertisement