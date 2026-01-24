Trending topics:
NFL

Broncos make final decision on Bo Nix amid rumors of a potential return for the Super Bowl

Following Bo Nix’s injury against the Buffalo Bills, rumors emerged that the quarterback could return for Super Bowl LX if the Denver Broncos defeat the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
QB Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos (NFL 2025)
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesQB Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos (NFL 2025)

Bo Nix suffered a tough ankle injury during the 2026 NFL playoffs. Rumors suggested that he could return for Super Bowl LX if the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots, and now the team has confirmed its final decision on the matter.

When Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle, speculation emerged that his recovery timeline could allow him to be ready for the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, that idea has now been completely ruled out.

On Saturday, the Broncos placed Bo Nix on injured reserve, which requires him to miss at least four weeks. With Super Bowl LX scheduled for February 8, there is not enough time for him to return to the active roster and play if Denver advances.

Advertisement

Who are the Broncos quarterbacks?

Following the confirmation of Bo Nix’s injury, head coach Sean Payton announced Jarrett Stidham as the team’s starting quarterback. There is strong confidence in him as a veteran signal-caller who can thrive under a well-designed game plan.

Behind Stidham is Sam Ehlinger. Earlier this week, the club signed Ben DiNucci to the practice squad, but he has not been elevated for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Advertisement

The Broncos have also provided Jarrett Stidham with two new wide receivers for the AFC Championship Game. If he can guide the team to the Super Bowl, it would further prove that Sean Payton has a keen eye for identifying and assembling talent on the roster.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fires warning to NFL following season-ending injury against Bills

see also

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fires warning to NFL following season-ending injury against Bills

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Broncos provide Jarrett Stidham with two new wide receivers for AFC Championship Game vs Patriots
NFL

Broncos provide Jarrett Stidham with two new wide receivers for AFC Championship Game vs Patriots

Bo Nix’s absence might not be the only problem for Broncos against Patriots in AFC Championship Game
NFL

Bo Nix’s absence might not be the only problem for Broncos against Patriots in AFC Championship Game

Broncos lose another star player for 2026 AFC Championship game against Patriots after Bo Nix season-ending injury
NFL

Broncos lose another star player for 2026 AFC Championship game against Patriots after Bo Nix season-ending injury

Mbappe joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive LaLiga record after Villarreal brace
Soccer

Mbappe joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive LaLiga record after Villarreal brace

Better Collective Logo